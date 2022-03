WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn Michael Culp, 25, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away in his home on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on August 21, 1996. He grew up with his brother, Cody and did everything with him. As kids they were...

WEST MIDDLESEX, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO