Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky hosting preorder popup event in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Internationally renowned Russian Bakery Piroshky Piroshky will be stopping in the Lone Star State in April as a part of its United States tour.

Piroshky Piroshky was founded in Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market and has earned some prestigious accolades, including a feature from Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations and being voted one of The Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America by the Smithsonian. They have been offering Russian pastries since 1992.

Officials will be hosting a pre-order pickup event in Fort Worth on April 22. You have to place your order by April 20 at 3:30 p.m. Pickup time will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They will be set up at 220 S Sylvania Ave, Fort Worth TX 76111. For more information, visit PiroshkyBakery.com .

