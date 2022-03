MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police released more details about a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Sunday. Investigators said the victim was in an argument with Levernon Wallace on Kibby Street when things escalated into a fight. According to police, the woman pulled out a gun and Wallace grabbed it and it fired. She was hit in the arm and treated for the wound.

MOBILE, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO