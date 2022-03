FULTON – Community Bank N.A has once again donated $5,000 to the Fulton Block Builders (FBB) program. “FBB is thrilled to have the continued support of Community Bank,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Administrative Director. “This year, the fundraising committee seeks to raise $50,000 in order to realize the full Richard S. Shineman Foundation matching grant. Community Bank’s support of this program is greatly appreciated… FBB is making significant differences in our community. In 2021, there was nearly 700K invested in Fulton’s participating properties! For every dollar invested by Fulton Block Builders, property owners invested four times that amount.”

FULTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO