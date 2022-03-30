Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny World Tour in Stockton, CA Nov 18, 2022 – presale code

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO