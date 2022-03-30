Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny World Tour in Stockton, CA Nov 18, 2022 – presale code

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: ABC’s Filipino American pilot Josep, starring Jo Koy, has added Kaden Alejandro to the cast. He also joins Mia Katigbak and Rory O’Malley.
Josep, from 20th Television, follows the comedian as a recently divorced Filipino American nurse attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”
Alejandro plays Miles. The son of Jo and Cheryl, Miles is comfortable with the idea of his parents’ divorce — in fact, he appears to be the most well-adjusted member of the entire family. Miles has very little interest in traditional Filipino culture; his...
Comments / 0