Durham, NC

Steve Martin & Martin Shorts performance in Durham, NC Oct 16, 2022 – presale password

 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steve Martin & Martin Short pre-sale code that we’ve gotten so many requests for is available now! While this limited time presale offer exists, you can order tickets for Steve...

WacoTrib.com

Waco Civic Theatre stages Steve Martin musical ‘Bright Star’

The Waco Civic Theatre continues to move back to pre-pandemic-size productions with a two-weekend run of the Americana musical “Bright Star,” one with a cast of 20 and a roundabout connection to the community theater’s history. The 2014 musical, written by Waco-born actor, musician, comedian and author...
WACO, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their 14-date Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour in April. The southern rockers will launch the run of shows in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 9 and conclude on Sept. 23 in Sparks, Nev. Don Felder will join Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates, along with the Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project on others.
MUSIC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Entertainment
Kingsport Times-News

Renowned classical group will perform at ETSU Martin Center

Heralded by The New York Post as “the biggest classical music sensation in years,” a renowned quintet will perform next month in Johnson City. The 5 Browns are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, in the Grand Hall of the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Rolling Stone

Brad Paisley Announces 2022 World Tour Dates

Click here to read the full article. Brad Paisley has announced his return to the road. The country music singer-guitarist will kick off his World Tour 2022 over Memorial Day weekend with a show in Uncasville, Connecticut. The tour runs through the fall and includes a European leg — Paisley’s ninth tour of Europe — and his first tour of Australia. The international dates mark Paisley’s first overseas shows since 2019. Here in the U.S., Paisley will play markets like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Virginia Beach, and Tucson with a rotating cast of special guests. Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Townes, and...
ENTERTAINMENT

