Legendary rocker Patti Smith and her band will perform at Metro in Chicago in May, the first time she’s played the North Side venue. According to an announcement Wednesday, the concert May 4 will be the first of several special events to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro/Smartbar. Metro owner Joe Shanahan first opened the Metro on Clark Street in July 1982. His music clubs now include ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO