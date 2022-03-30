ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville police arrest two men accused of driving stolen trucks from Houston

KRGV
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBrownsville police on Tuesday arrested two men accused of driving stolen trucks from Houston. Police say they responded to the 1300 block of East Washington Tuesday...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KFOX 14

Gang member arrested, accused of driving towards El Paso police officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of driving directly towards a police officer in the Lower Valley. Officers arrested 24-year-old Brandon Almanzar on Monday. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last Thursday when officers observed Almanzar, who had criminal warrants at the...
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen arrested for multiple shootings, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested on Wednesday after a shooting that left one hospitalized. Clemente Jaramillo Jr., 19, was arrested on four counts of deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On March 23, officers responded to the 1600 block of Sahara Drive where they found a man who was […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ford Trucks#Driving
San Angelo LIVE!

Several Driving While Intoxicated Arrests Tops the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 45 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday including the following: Philip Martinez was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months on the run, a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting. Darrell Anderson is charged with facilitation first-degree murder from an incident that happened in Whitehaven on August 13, 2021. Police said they were called out to a barbershop on Holmes and found a man lying in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Transferred to the Tom Green County Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect was transferred into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday from the Taylor County Jail in Abilene. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Mar. 2 at 11:20 a.m., Amethyst Deanda was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder. San Angelo LIVE! first reported that Deanda was arrested in Abilene on Feb. 21. For more see: 17-Year-Old Girl Arrested and Charged with Capital Murder in Tom Green County Deanda, 18, of Abilene, was indicted by Tom Green County Jury for playing a role in the death of…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
Ledger-Enquirer

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?. It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy