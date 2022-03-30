ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Help Feed Hungry Families in Fairfax County

 1 day ago

Take action to help others. Help support local food banks through Virtual Stuff the Bus. https://www.volunteerfairfax.org/home/stuff-the-bus-virtual-food-drive/ Monetary donations allow organizations to distribute more food, feed diverse communities, provide fresh food, and keep shelves stocked when donations...

WPFO

Tyson Foods donates 40,000 pounds of protein to help hungry Mainers

PORTLAND (WGME) – Tyson Foods has made its largest food donation ever to the Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition. Tyson is donating 40,000 pounds of protein to help keep Mainers from going hungry. The Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition says the donation comes at the perfect time. "This donation is...
MAINE STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $6K Grant to Help for the Hungry and Homeless

The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced they have awarded $6,000 to Help for the Hungry and Homeless in Waldorf, Md. John Brennan, president of Brennan Title Company in Waldorf, nominated the nonprofit to […] The post ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $6K Grant to Help for the Hungry and Homeless appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
News19 WLTX

Elgin community garden growing to feed families

ELGIN, S.C. — Two Kershaw County nonprofits, Blanketing Families and United Way of Kershaw County, have partnered in an effort to grow more food for area residents in need. The community garden was started by Blanketing Families last year. Now, they're welcoming United Way to help grow their 17-bed garden to 22.
ELGIN, SC
News Channel Nebraska

14th Beatrice Empty Bowls Luncheon aims to help hungry families

BEATRICE - Businesses around Beatrice are chipping in to help hungry children in southeast Nebraska. The 14th annual Beatrice Empty Bowls Luncheon took place on Wednesday at Vintage Venue in Beatrice. Patty Kauffman is an organizer for the event. “The purpose of this event is to raise money for the...
BEATRICE, NE
The Star

How you can help foster families in Cleveland County

Children brought into the county's foster care system often come with a litany of needs, many of which can be taken care of through support from their community. Cleveland County's Department of Social Services continues to look for people or businesses willing to sponsor children as they move into the foster care system.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Save Foods To Present Food Waste Solutions At Fruit Logistica Trade Fair

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that it will present its green products and treatments that have proven successful tools in fighting food waste of fresh produce all along the supply chain. According to the update, Save Foods will present in hall 5.2, booth number D-12e at the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair in Berlin from April 5-7, 2022. Companies interested in finding out more about Save Foods’ products should visit https://ibn.fm/pRHa8 to pre-book a meeting with the team. “Fruit Logistica is a global exhibition featuring the entire spectrum of the fresh fruit and vegetable sectors,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “It is a great opportunity to share our latest developments and connect with other produce industry leaders in our fight against food waste.”
ENVIRONMENT
Mashed

The Major Way Walmart Is Working To Stop Food Waste

Next time you toss out the last few potatoes in the bag for no particular reason other than you need space for your weekly supermarket run, you might want to consider that food waste isn't just a waste of money and a tragic irony in light of the current global struggle with food insecurity. It's also contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and doing damage to the environment, per the World Wildlife Foundation.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg Church Of The Brethren Helps Feed The Hungry

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A local church is helping to feed the hungry one spaghetti dinner at a time. The Greensburg Church of the Brethren helped a fundraising spaghetti dinner and the proceeds go far beyond just the Greensburg area. “We do Jeannette, Irwin, we’ve gone as far Monessen and Derry, Latrobe,” said Pastor Stephen Parfitt. “Wherever somebody is that is hungry, all we need to do is know about it and we help get them food.” This was the first dinner fundraiser but they also hold soup sales to help those in need. The next dinner is scheduled for April 30.
GREENSBURG, PA

