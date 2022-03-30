SEU Announces Chris Owen As Dean Of The Barnett College Of Ministry And Theology

LAKELAND, FL. – SEU President Dr. Kent Ingle recently announced the appointment of Dr. Chris Owen as the dean of the university’s Barnett College of Ministry and Theology. Owen will continue to hold the position of executive vice president.

Effective May 1, 2022, Owen will be replacing Nick Wallsteadt, who has been serving as the dean of the Barnett College and as the vice president of SEU’s Global Ministry Network. Wallsteadt will be taking the position of senior pastor of Gold Creek Community Church. Gold Creek is a multi-site church north of Seattle, Wash.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Nick to continue to serve the local church and also to be a significant voice for SEU and the Global Ministry Network,” said Ingle.

Owen holds a Doctor of Ministry from George Fox University and has more than 17 years of executive leadership experience in the local church.

An alumnus of SEU, Owen served as the vice president of student development at his alma mater from 2010 to 2017, overseeing all non-academic areas of the student experience (Resident’s Life, Student Activities, Student Mentoring, First Year Experience, Athletics, Student Services, Campus Security and Chapel).

“We look forward to having Chris serve as the dean of the Barnett College,” said Ingle. “Chris has been instrumental in the growth and advancement at SEU over the past decade. As he oversees this college, we believe he will help us take it to the next level and further develop resources to best serve the local church.”

Prior to coming to SEU, Owen spent several years pastoring in the Carolinas to three separate churches, where he oversaw the production and advancement of church communications and programming.

“I hold it a deep honor to come alongside our incredible faculty as we continue to serve our students and the local church at the highest levels of innovation and excellence,” said Owen. “Education is discipleship. Our focus will be to continue raising up the next generation of Spirit-empowered leaders who are marked by a love for God and service to others.”

