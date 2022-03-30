ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper Hefner and ‘Harry Potter’ star Scarlett Byrne welcome twins

By Caroline Blair
 3 hours ago
Cooper Hefner and his wife, Scarlett Byrne, welcomed twin girls Saturday. cooperhefner/Instagram

Double the trouble!

Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner and his wife, Scarlett Byrne, welcomed twin girls Saturday.

Cooper, 30, posted a series of photos to Instagram Tuesday of himself, the “Harry Potter” actress, 31, and their newborn daughters, Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl.

The sweet snaps included Cooper posing beside Byrne as she held Marigold and Blossom in her hospital bed, the twins wearing matching hats with bows, Cooper walking with the babies in their car seat carriers and the girls sleeping in similar white and pink pajamas.

“Today, we are settling back in at home,” an “overjoyed” Cooper captioned his post. “How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love.”

Hefner emphasized how “lucky” and “blessed” they are to have two new family members.

Byrne posted the same photos along with a new one of her holding a girl in each arm.

“Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier,” she wrote on her Instagram account, adding that her “heart grew twice as much this weekend.”

Byrne said that she and Hefner “couldn’t be happier” about their twins.

The couple also share 1-year-old daughter Betsy Rose, to whom Byrne gave birth in August 2020.

Cooper and the “Vampire Diaries” alum tied the knot in November 2019 after announcing their engagement in August 2015.

Marigold and Blossom join sister Betsy in the Hefner family.

A businessman like his father, Cooper is one of late Playboy founder Hugh’s four children. His mother, Kimberley Conrad, was married to his dad from 1989 to 2010.

In 2016, Cooper took over the family business as his father’s health worsened. Hugh died at age 91 the following year.

Hefner took over his dad’s business in 2016, only to leave three years later.

In 2019, Cooper infamously quit Playboy to start his own “adult” media brand, which has yet to launch.

Eight months after leaving, Cooper joined the Air Force Reserve. He graduated from Air Force boot camp in 2020.

