Paul Rudd Pulls Off His ‘Mac And Me’ Prank on Conan’s Podcast: “You Had Me Completely Fooled!”

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
 6 hours ago
In February, 2004, Paul Rudd appeared on Late Night With Conan O’Brien and pulled off the first of what would be a series of gags in which he set up a clip for a project he was appearing in, and when the clip was actually shown, it was actually a scene from the cult classic film Mac and Me. The scene from the 1988 film about a boy who befriends an alien shows the boy, who is in a wheelchair, careening down a hill and falling into a lake while his bug-eyed alien companion watches. If you haven’t seen it, do yourself a favor.

Rudd would troll O’Brien with the clip for years. He would do it when he would visit Late Night, The Tonight Show, and Conan. And when Rudd joined O’Brien on his podcast this week, he managed to get away with the prank yet again, to Conan’s complete surprise.

During his interview, Rudd sets up his “new project,” which he says is an Audible narrative that he wrote that stars Ken Marino, Celia Weston, and himself, and is about a man who falls in love with a woman who works in a craft store. Rudd goes into great detail about the plot before running a clip of the project. As the clip starts playing, O’Brien realizes instantly that he’s been had, it’s just Mac and Me yet again. When O’Brien recognizes that it’s the same clip Rudd has been showing for 18 years, and he never saw it coming because Rudd’s setup was so convincing, he bursts out laughing and shouts, “Oh for Christ’s sake! Why? Why? You can’t do this on a podcast! That’s why I didn’t see it coming, it’s a visual joke! I swear to God, how could I — It’s an audio medium!”

“Was there any truth to anything you said in the setup?” O’Brien asks Rudd, who says no.

“You had me completely fooled, honestly. You can’t do that on a podcast!” O’Brien tells him. Someone should really give Rudd a lifetime achievement award for his work deceiving Conan for all these years. It’s truly one of the more delightful things in life, and his commitment to the bit every single time really is some great acting.

