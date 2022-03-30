Valdosta film holds open casting call for extras

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local writer is turning her book into a musical stage play. Last year, NewsChannel 6 introduced you to Marquita Coleman. She’s a former correctional officer who wrote a book, Redemption: Taste of a Woman’s Rage, that takes the reader behind the walls of the facility to give them a look […]
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After people around the world were shocked when actor Will Smith “smacked” Chris Rock during this year’s Oscar show, CBS46 spoke to a local conflict resolution expert. Dr. Cassandra Bolar, a psychology professor at the University of West Georgia, says what happened is...
Actors Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones and Daniel Durant join TODAY to talk about their Oscar-nominated film “CODA.” The cast talks about the making of the film and the significance of representing deaf actors in the entertainment industry. Matlin says, “There are deaf actors out there,” adding “I’m not alone anymore.”March 18, 2022.
Comments / 0