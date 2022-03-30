ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Stellar Service Brands Recognizes and Honors 'Women in the Trades' at 2022 Convention in Fort Worth, Texas

By Restoration 1
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // WACO, Texas - Stellar Service Brands, a multi-brand service organization that includes Restoration 1, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, The Driveway Company and Softroc, recently recognized "Women in the Trades" during a cocktail hour at the Stellar Service Brands Convention in Fort Worth, TX. Stellar Service...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Smith
