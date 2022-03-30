EWC’s Karissa Rayhill Leads College Rodeo in the All-Around

There was some March madness at the Lancer Rodeo hosted by Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington over the weekend between the men’s teams representing Casper College and the University of Wyoming resulting in a massive piling of points that stacked just a bit higher for Casper - 800 to 795. Coach Beau Clark’s UW Cowboys are #1 in the Central Rocky Mountain Region by a wide margin and will win the year. Casper is building its advantage to finish second and qualify as a team for the college nationals staged each June in Casper, WY. The reigning college national champion team ropers – Kellan & Carson Johnson – lead the region and won the Torrington rodeo for their father and coach Jhett Johnson who heeled for a team roping gold buckle in 2011. "

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO