Torrington, WY

EWC’s Karissa Rayhill Leads College Rodeo in the All-Around

By Frank Gambino
 3 hours ago
Eastern Wyoming College hosted their annual spring Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo over the weekend and their top all-around cowgirl is now #1...

K2 Radio

KW’s Sam Neville Signs With Sterling College for Football

Kelly Walsh football player Sam Neville will be continuing his career at Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas. Neville was 4th on the Trojan defense in tackles from his linebacker spot and 20 of those tackles were solo. His best game was against Campbell County with 8 tackles and a fumble recovery. Neville also made a mark in his junior year on defense with 18 total tackles and 10 of them solo.
STERLING, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron State cowboy wins steer wrestling again

TORRINGTON, Wyo. -- March 28, 2022 -- For the second weekend in a row, Chadron State College senior Teigan Marchant of Newcastle, Wyo., has won the steer wrestling at a Central Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo. His latest win was at the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo in Torrington this past weekend, while the week before he took top honors at the Gillette College rodeo.
TORRINGTON, WY
K2 Radio

Johnson Bros. Win Team Roping Event at Eastern Wyoming College

There was some March madness at the Lancer Rodeo hosted by Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington over the weekend between the men’s teams representing Casper College and the University of Wyoming resulting in a massive piling of points that stacked just a bit higher for Casper - 800 to 795. Coach Beau Clark’s UW Cowboys are #1 in the Central Rocky Mountain Region by a wide margin and will win the year. Casper is building its advantage to finish second and qualify as a team for the college nationals staged each June in Casper, WY. The reigning college national champion team ropers – Kellan & Carson Johnson – lead the region and won the Torrington rodeo for their father and coach Jhett Johnson who heeled for a team roping gold buckle in 2011. "
CASPER, WY
WTGS

Skills demonstrated at South Carolina Lineman's Rodeo

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry Electric Cooperative lineman got an opportunity to put their skills to the test on Saturday. It all went down at the 2nd Annual South Carolina Lineman's Rodeo in Conway. Lineman from across the state got to show off their trade skills with friendly...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
KRQE News 13

UNM senior named Mountain West Track Athlete of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a successful start to the outdoor season over the weekend, University of New Mexico senior Rivaldo Leacock was named Mountain West Track Athlete of the Week. The St. George, Barbados native make a splash in his outdoor debut for the Lobos by recording his best race time in the 400m hurdles. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KPCW

Skiers in mogul freestyle championships enjoy Deer Valley spring conditions

Over the weekend, skiers from around the country took on Deer Valley’s Champion run in the freestyle mogul national championships. Over three days with temperatures reaching the 60s, 100 men and women mogul skiers competed in the 2022 U.S. Freestyle Ski Championships. Athletes said afterward they enjoyed the community presence, soft snow and fun atmosphere.
PARK CITY, UT
