ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares how team plans to practice differently amid 2021 injuries

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jl4J_0euAeBda00

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a litany of injuries in 2021, which was a key reason why they finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They lost key contributor after key contributor, and many different players had to step up throughout the year

One question that Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked at the 2022 NFL owners meetings was in regards to coming up with any conclusions as to what the team will do differently this year after all the injuries they sustained before the 2021 season started. The head coach went into great detail, talking about how the organization has looked at everything and will approach multiple aspects of training camp differently.

“I don’t know if we’ve reached any conclusions about why the injuries happened, nobody has those conclusions. We’ve listened, we’ve seen all the studies, we’ve talked to all the NFL people. All the studies they’re doing and there really are no answers that you could say definitively this you know it’s a cause and effect but we’ve looked at everything we’ve done like we said we’ve turned over every stone and we’ve changed a lot of what we’re doing so we’re going to approach the OTAs differently. We’re going to approach training camp big picture schedule differently in terms of the way we ramp, in terms of the way we time practices…”

Every team sustains injuries, but the pace and number that the Ravens dealt with were astronomical. Baltimore now seems to have a plan in place to be a healthier team in 2022, and if it works it could pay off in a big way.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+

Followers

138K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Report: Browns’ Latest Plan For Baker Mayfield Revealed

Baker Mayfield is still a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, despite the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson. Some expect the team to soon trade the former No. 1 overall pick. However, a new report indicates the Browns want to keep Mayfield on the roster, perhaps all the way through the 2022 season.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to John Harbaugh news

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, going 8-9 after losing their final six games. It was not due to a lack of excellent coaching under long-time head coach John Harbaugh. The team had some extremely significant injuries throughout the season, including missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final four weeks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens make big decision on John Harbaugh’s contract

The Baltimore Ravens had a lackluster season, finishing last in the AFC North with a below .500 record of 8-9. Despite the team’s lack of success, the Ravens extended longtime head coach John Harbaugh’s contract. The deal, according to team owner Steve Bisciotti, extended Harbaugh’s contract three more years through 2025.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Astronomical#American Football
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs, Giants Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

This past weekend, reports emerged that the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in acquiring star cornerback James Bradberry by way of trade with the New York Giants. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are still “extremely” interested in making this deal go down. “Compensation discussions have...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Owner Speaks On Lamar Jackson: NFL World Reacts

Nearly everyone in the building is confident that a Lamar Jackson contract extension will happen; including Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti. Speaking to a small group of Baltimore-area reporters Tuesday, Bisciotti made it clear that the team has every interest in locking him up long-term, while respecting Lamar’s desire to wait.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens sign head coach John Harbaugh to three-year extension

The Ravens will continue their John Harbaugh partnership for a while. The rumored extension for the longtime Baltimore head coach came to fruition Tuesday. Steve Bisciotti announced Harbaugh signed a three-year re-up, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec (on Twitter). This is Harbaugh’s fifth extension since he joined the Ravens...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Reacts To John Harbaugh’s Extension

As they look to lock down another franchise cornerstone, the Baltimore Ravens signed John Harbaugh to a three-year extension. The NFL’s third-longest-tenured head coach behind Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin is now under contract to stay with the AFC North squad he joined in 2008 through the 2025 season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Baltimore Ravens extend coach John Harbaugh through 2025

This has been expected for a while. Harbaugh will look to take Baltimore back to the playoffs this upcoming season after the Ravens just missed the postseason this past year. The division won't get any easier with the Bengals upgraded offensive line and Deshaun Watson coming to Cleveland, but Baltimore has been a consistent playoff contender in recent years under Harbaugh.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

John Harbaugh still ‘confident’ Ravens can sign QB Lamar Jackson to new deal — but ‘until it happens, it hasn’t happened’

Whenever Lamar Jackson shares a new training video, one spiral after another rising and falling in the California sun, Ravens coach John Harbaugh watches. Of course he watches. “Every bit of it,” he said Monday. “I’m excited to see it.” In an offseason with limited developments and endless speculation about the star quarterback’s future in Baltimore, Harbaugh must on some level understand the ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baylor freshman Kendall Brown declares for 2022 NBA draft

Baylor freshman Kendall Brown on Wednesday told Shams Charania of The Athletic that he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. Brown, who was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal in 34 games. He finished with three double-doubles and nearly registered a triple-double on Nov. 15 with 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds versus Nicholls State.
NBA
The Spun

Ravens Owner Sums Up His Thoughts On Lamar Jackson

Earlier this week, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti met with the media to discuss a multitude of different topics. His first order of business was announcing a new contract for head coach John Harbaugh. The Super Bowl-winning coach is locked in with a new three-year contract. That led to plenty...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame star Blake Wesley enters NBA draft

In an interview Wednesday morning Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey told Mully and Haugh on 670 The Score in Chicago that Fighting Irish freshman Blake Wesley would test the NBA draft waters and essentially have two months to decide his official next step. Either Wesley changed his mind from the night before or Brey misunderstood what was said because the Notre Dame star has now officially declared for the NBA Draft.
NBA
The Spun

John Harbaugh Says Changes Are Coming Due To All The Injuries

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens had serious Super Bowl aspirations ahead of last season. Those aspirations were quickly detoured because of the injury bug. The Ravens were hit early and often with the injury bug during the 2021-22 season. It derailed their year. Now, all attention turns to 2022 as the Ravens hope to be much healthier.
NFL
theScore

Ravens changing practice approach after injury-plagued 2021

After injuries forced the Baltimore Ravens to make several in-season adjustments in 2021, more changes are coming in 2022. Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday he'll modify his team's practice approach this year - including the amount of time his players spend on the field - as a strategy to help limit the number of ailments on his club.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Oregon signee Kel’el Ware ups NBA draft stock, turns heads at McDonald’s All-American game

The McDonald’s All-American game is designed to showcase the best high school basketball players in the nation and give them a platform to display what they can do at the next level and increase their value to potential NBA scouts down the road. For Oregon Ducks’ 2022 signee Kel’el Ware, a 5-star center who stands at 7-feet-0 inches, the week of festivities certainly acted as a jumping-off point. Related'We're gonna do great things;' 5-star Oregon signee Kel'el Ware preview time with Ducks Ware, who is ranked by 247Sports as the 8th best player in the 2022 class, used his time at the all-star...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy