David F. Sandberg would snub Superman movie

By Celebretainment
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid F. Sandberg would never direct a 'Superman' film. The 41-year-old filmmaker is returning to helm the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' but wants to stay away from tackling Superman as he fears that he would anger fans of The Man of Steel. Responding...

