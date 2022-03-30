Marin Sheriff latest to warn about TikTok-related crime

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is the latest law enforcement agency to warn about people being attacked by gel water balls.

It’s all part of a TikTok campaign, the Orbeez Challenge. Pedestrians are being targeted with Orbeez or other-branded gel water balls, and other projectiles.

A suspect was arrested in connection with one such incident in Morgan Hill earlier this month, as KRON4 reported . Pleasanton police are searching for suspects in a “string of random attacks.”

Marin law enforcement “received a report of several juveniles participating in the targeting of other juveniles with projectile shooters, commonly referred to as gel blasters or gel ball guns,” according to a Facebook post .

The incident occurred March 19 at Kent Middle School in Kentfield, the Sheriff’s Office stated

“Additional incidences of gel ball projectiles being fired at individuals have been reported within other Marin County jurisdictions, and from law enforcement partners nationwide,” the Sheriff’s Office stated, adding that the devices used in the attacks “frequently appear similar to toy or paintball-type guns, but some look more similar to firearms, especially if orange safety tips/markings are removed.”

Being hit by the gel water balls can be quite painful and result in welts, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

“In the event a sensitive area is targeted, serious injuries could occur,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “In general, the reported incidents have involved juveniles and young adults. MCSO is sharing this information to create awareness about the dangers of using these devices against others and to prompt family and community discussions about prioritizing safety and respect in interactions with others.”

