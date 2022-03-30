ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Marin Sheriff latest to warn about TikTok-related crime

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfy9Q_0euAdgqC00

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is the latest law enforcement agency to warn about people being attacked by gel water balls.

It’s all part of a TikTok campaign, the Orbeez Challenge. Pedestrians are being targeted with Orbeez or other-branded gel water balls, and other projectiles.

A suspect was arrested in connection with one such incident in Morgan Hill earlier this month, as KRON4 reported . Pleasanton police are searching for suspects in a “string of random attacks.”

Police looking for gel water ball attack suspects

Marin law enforcement “received a report of several juveniles participating in the targeting of other juveniles with projectile shooters, commonly referred to as gel blasters or gel ball guns,” according to a Facebook post .

The incident occurred March 19 at Kent Middle School in Kentfield, the Sheriff’s Office stated

“Additional incidences of gel ball projectiles being fired at individuals have been reported within other Marin County jurisdictions, and from law enforcement partners nationwide,” the Sheriff’s Office stated, adding that the devices used in the attacks “frequently appear similar to toy or paintball-type guns, but some look more similar to firearms, especially if orange safety tips/markings are removed.”

Being hit by the gel water balls can be quite painful and result in welts, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

“In the event a sensitive area is targeted, serious injuries could occur,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “In general, the reported incidents have involved juveniles and young adults. MCSO is sharing this information to create awareness about the dangers of using these devices against others and to prompt family and community discussions about prioritizing safety and respect in interactions with others.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRON4 News
KRON4 News

21K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow KRON4 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KRON4 News

Family of East Bay teen found dead searches for answers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The family of East Bay teen Marcella Garcia is still looking for answers after she was found shot dead in a Sacramento apartment last week. “My daughter was always happy making everyone smile, a beautiful voice,” Marcella’s father Raul Garcia said. “She was my everything you know.” Raul and his niece Bianca […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead following separate San Jose shootings

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is investigating two separate shootings from early Sunday morning. This includes the city’s fourth homicide of the year. Both of these incidents occurred near Fourth Street and San Carlos early Sunday morning. The first shooting happened around 2:44 a.m. in the morning. When officers responded […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Hill, CA
City
Pleasanton, CA
Marin County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Marin County, CA
City
Kentfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

California deputy shoots suspected shoplifter as he reached for gun: video

A California sheriff’s deputy shot a suspected shoplifter in the head as he appeared to reach for a gun during a violent struggle, video shows. The footage, released Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, shows suspect Ernesto Aguilar, 30, being escorted out of Walmart in Lake Forest on Jan. 19 after an employee called cops to report a possible theft.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Guns#Firearms#Marin Sheriff#The Orbeez Challenge#Orbeez#Kent Middle School#The Sheriff S Office
Oxygen

Man Who Killed His Three Young Daughters And Family Visit Supervisor In Church Had Abusive Past

A California man killed his three daughters and a family visit chaperone in a church before turning the gun on himself, police say. David Mora-Rojas, 39, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as the man police say fatally shot four people in a Sacramento County church before taking his own life Monday, according to NBC affiliate KCRA News. The victims included Rojas’s three daughters and Nathaniel Kong, 59, who was assigned to supervise the monitored visit between Rojas and his children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Times Daily

Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington was arrested early Tuesday. Police said at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Man to be sentenced for California kidnap once called hoax

A man who sexually assaulted a Northern California woman who was kidnapped from her home in what police initially thought was a hoax was sentenced Friday to 31 years in state prison on Friday, prosecutors said.Matthew Muller, who already is serving a 40-year sentence for federal crimes, was sentenced in Solano County Superior Court after pleading no contest to two counts of forcible rape of Denise Huskins, who was dragged from her Vallejo home in 2015, the county district attorney's office said. Muller also pleaded guilty to robbery of an inhabited dwelling, residential burglary and false imprisonment, the District...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy