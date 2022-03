An Indiana woman who was jailed for a school bus crash that killed three siblings has been released from prison after serving two years behind bars.Alyssa Shepherd, 27, was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that sloughed into four children as they crossed a rural road to get on their school bus.Shepherd was sentenced to four years in prison in December 2019 after being convicted on three counts of reckless homicide for the deaths of 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, and her 6-year-old twin half brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle.A fourth child, Maverik Lowe, was seriously injured and had to undergo...

