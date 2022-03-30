ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Self driving’ lab investigates doped nanocrystals

By Matt Shipman-NC State
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have developed and demonstrated a “self-driving lab” that uses artificial intelligence and fluidic systems to advance our understanding of metal halide perovskite nanocrystals. This self-driving lab can also be used to investigate a broad array of other semiconductor and metallic nanomaterials. “We’ve created a self-driving laboratory...

www.futurity.org

Phys.org

'Self-driving' lab speeds up research, synthesis of energy materials

Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University at Buffalo have developed and demonstrated a "self-driving lab" that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and fluidic systems to advance our understanding of metal halide perovskite (MHP) nanocrystals. This self-driving lab can also be used to investigate a broad array of other semiconductor and metallic nanomaterials.
ENGINEERING
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

NHTSA updates its safety guidelines for people in self-driving cars

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently released a 155-page report updating safety protections for occupants in cars with automated driving systems (ADS). The ruling, which updates Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, provides safety guidelines for cars that don’t have traditional...
CARS
Nature.com

Theoretical studies on quantum imaging with time-integrated single-photon detection under realistic experimental conditions

We study a quantum-enhanced differential measurement scheme that uses quantum probes and single-photon detectors to measure a minute defect in the absorption parameter of an analyte under investigation. For the purpose, we consider two typical non-classical states of light as a probe, a twin-Fock state and a two-mode squeezed vacuum state. Their signal-to-noise ratios (SNRs) that quantifies the capability of detecting the defect are compared with a corresponding classical imaging scheme that employs a coherent state input. A quantitative comparison is made in terms of typical system imperfections such as photon loss and background noise that are common in practice. It is shown that a quantum enhancement in SNR can be described generally by the Mandel Q-parameter and the noise-reduction-factor, which characterize an input state that is incident to the analyte. We thereby identify the conditions under which the quantum enhancement remains and can be further increased. We expect our study to provide a guideline for improving the SNR in quantum imaging experiments employing a differential measurement scheme with time-integrated single-photon detectors.
SCIENCE
Futurity

Ticks are spreading Heartland virus in Georgia

Heartland virus is circulating in lone star ticks in Georgia, scientists find, confirming active transmission of the virus within the state. The findings appear in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases. The paper includes a genetic analysis of the virus samples, which researchers isolated from ticks collected in central Georgia. The...
GEORGIA STATE

