The Packers wide receiver room looks a lot different than it did at the end of the season. Davante Adams is a Raider, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a Chief, and the Packers are in need of some help at the position for next season. Head coach Matt LaFleur outlined what the team is looking to add over the remainder of the offseason when he spoke to reporters at the league meetings on Tuesday.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO