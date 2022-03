BOSTON (CBS) — There is now a sliver of hope that Robert Williams may be able to join the Celtics during the postseason. Williams underwent surgery on his torn meniscus Wednesday morning, and is expected to return within 4-to-6 weeks. That news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and later confirmed by the team. It was quite the Woj Bomb that likely filled Celtics fans with optimism about Boston’s upcoming playoff run. On that timetable, Williams could potentially rejoin the Celtics if the team advances to the second round of the playoffs. The Eastern Conference semifinals are slated to start in...

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO