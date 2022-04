EDWARDSVILLE - There was no substantive change in rulings by the Madison County Electoral Board after a new set of hearings at the County Courthouse on candidate petition objections. The hearings were held again Thursday after questions came up about compliance with the Illinois Open Meetings Act and the location of the original hearings. Five objections were denied, and one candidate for a County Board seat was taken off the June 28 primary ballot by the Electoral Board.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO