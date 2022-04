Much of central Pennsylvania was glued to their televisions watching as Penn State claimed their second straight NCAA national championship, powered behind five national champions last weekend. Renovo’s own Dalton Perry was just days removed from winning a state championship as the Central Mountain freshman — along with his friend Luke Simcox and some family members — was in Detroit, taking in the pageantry and excitement of what Penn State wrestling was accomplishing.

PENN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO