Police Blotter - CT State Police Troop B

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – An Old Saybrook police officer is currently on administrative leave following an arrest in Essex last month. According to State Police, On February 27, 2022, a trooper responded to the Scotch Plains Tavern in Essex for the report of a fight between ten to 15 people. During the course of […]
A two-month-long investigation identified a residence in Seaside Heights being utilized by Jimmey Bryant, Jr., and Ceeyanna Pringle, to store and distribute drugs, authorities said.On Friday, March 18, detectives from the Ocean County Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, Seaside…
A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
A driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Passaic County, authorities said. The wreck, which happened shortly before 1 p.m., involved a Ford Escape SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Germantown Road in West Milford, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and township Police Chief James DeVore.
Twelve people including one juvenile were arrested last week after a weeklong safety detail by the Springfield police. During the week of March 13, Springfield police seized a total of 14 illegal ATVs and dirt bikes.
Voted the best pizza in the country by Barstool Sports, this Connecticut pizza legend has just announced another new location. Recently we told you about Sally's Apizza being voted the "Best in the Country" by Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports. Now here's some more good news about Sally's Apizza. Sally’s...
Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
GREENWICH — Francis Smith, the longest-serving prisoner in the state of Connecticut — incarcerated for a 1949 Greenwich murder he was convicted of in 1950 — is no longer behind prison walls. Smith, now 97, has been released on “supervised parole” to the 60 West nursing home...
Two men in New Milford have been charged in connection to a road rage incident. Police say Stephen Bocci and Tyler Brown were driving together on Kent Road back in December 2021 and that both were involved in a road rage incident that ended in assault. Bocci is accused of...
HARTFORD — Four people have been charged in connection with the 2005 cold case homicide of Dante Davis after investigators tied them to the crime through witness statements and cellphone records, according to officials. The Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday the arrests of 34-year-old Brandon Jones, 35-year-old Shane...
The death of a 37-year-old woman at her Meriden home Sunday night has been ruled a homicide and police are continuing to investigate. Police have identified the woman as 37-year-old Dominique Curtis. Meriden police responded to the Atrium Condominium Apartment complex on East Main Street after receiving several calls just...
The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
A mayor from the Jersey Shore has been charged with official misconduct and theft for pocketing parking meter money and selling borough furniture, authorities said.Authorities did not detail the value of the cash and other proceeds allegedly stolen by Paul Kennedy, 66, who serves as the mayor of Oc…
A 29-year-old Fairfield County man was arrested after police said he assaulted a woman and threatened her with a gun. Kelvin Soto, 29, was arrested around 6:40 a.m., Sunday, March 13, in Stamford after police say officers responded to a report of an assault during a house party at a Woodland Avenue home in the city's West End.
A Moonachie auto detailer wanted by federal authorities was caught with 20 stolen handguns, 15 stolen rifles, a stolen grenade launder – and sports memorabilia that wasn't his, either, authorities said. Abdel W. Shileh, a 35-year-old Palestinian national, faces a staggering 81 counts involving the possession of stolen weapons,...
Members of the community have raised thousands to support the family of a 21-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.Aaron Thomas Young, of Colchester in New London County, lost control of his vehicle on I-84 in Danbury on Friday, March 18, and drove through the wi…
