Oklahoma State two-way standout Miranda Elish has been named the Extra Inning Softball Player of the Week for her efforts during Week 7 of the college softball season. Playing on both sides of the ball, Elish saw action in the circle in one game but was part of the batting lineup every day during the Cowgirls’ three-game Big 12 series against Texas Tech. Elish earned a win in the circle and batted 1.000 at the plate on the week.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO