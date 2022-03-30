The future of housing interest rates

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
We're in the middle of the housing market's hottest stretch in the nation's history. U.S. home prices are up 18.8% over the past 12 months. That's well...
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is done sitting idly on the sidelines as inflation burns away Americans' purchasing power. The plan? Draw upon the central bank's decades-old inflation playbook by increasing rates until demand pulls back and price growth slows.
Enticed by record-low mortgage rates and employers allowing them to work from anywhere, home shoppers rushed into the housing market during the pandemic. That influx of buyers caused inventory—the number of homes for sale—to plummet. Of course, less supply in the face of higher demand is the perfect recipe for spiking home prices.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
The pandemic has largely been a seller's market in real estate. So when is the best time to sell a home in 2022?. History offers a...
NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - For the past few years, Lee Adler kept track of the U.S. real estate market, and things just kept going up - and up. So it seemed an optimal time to sell his stateside home after Adler moved abroad to Nice, France, shortly before the pandemic began. His single family house in West Palm Beach, Florida sold within a month.
Hopeful homebuyers looking to close the deal this spring should prepare for some serious competition. According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, buyers are encountering more bidding wars than they have at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. In February, 68.8% of offers written by...
While housing prices aren't showing any signs of leveling off in the near future, one analyst says he expects total sales to drop precipitously in the coming months.
After years of decreasing mortgage rates, buyers are now facing rates above 4% for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic. While sub-3% rates were initially a boon for homebuyers and refinancers, higher rates could be a blessing in disguise for an overheated housing market. Since the start of...
While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.
While global commodity prices have been soaring in March amid ongoing supply constraints, lumber prices have headed in the other direction. After surging to highs of $1,357...
Rent and home prices have seen major increases over the past year and in some places, they've hit record highs. The rising cost of living has caused people in some cities to move out, simply because they can't afford these increases. Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud said people are moving from...
Zillow’s crystal ball says that home prices won’t cool off anytime soon. In fact, they’re going to keep climbing into 2023, according to the real-estate data firm. “Annual home value growth is likely to continue accelerating through the spring, peaking at 22% in May, before gradually slowing (to 17.8%) through February 2023,” Zillow says in a March 16 report. “More than 6.4 million total existing homes are expected to sell in 2022.”
Thinking about jumping into owning a home? Then you know the market is going gangbusters at the moment. Housing demand is high while stock is low and, as a result, the costs of homes have skyrocketed. If you’re in the market now, you’re no stranger to the level of competition it takes to get a bid accepted on a home. In many cities, a bidding war for homes is more likely than not. Especially so if you live in one of these 10 cities.
When the pandemic struck two years ago, the Federal Reserve used nearly every lever at its disposal to combat the COVID-19 recession. That included cutting its benchmark interest rate to zero. Lower interest rates incentivized businesses to invest and borrow cheap money. It also encouraged buyers—enticed by record low mortgage rates—to jump into the housing market.
In so many ways, the housing market in the U.S. is epically screwed up. There are the roughly 20 million households spending more than a third of their income on housing. There’s the estimated 6.8 million home shortage in the overall housing stock, an under-supply that reinforces those affordability issues. There are the zoning laws that disallow density in places where demand could easily support it. There are the powerful voices of homeowners pressuring local officials to block affordable housing development. There are the decades-long ramifications of racist housing policies.
