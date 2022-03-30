ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The future of housing interest rates

By Breandan Rook, Grace Ulch, Dave Marzullo
wgnradio.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 03/26/2022: The Kite Team with Keller...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The housing market frenzy will pass. Just not this spring

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. We're in the middle of the housing market's hottest stretch in the nation's history. U.S. home prices are up 18.8% over the past 12 months. That's well...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The housing market enters uncharted waters

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is done sitting idly on the sidelines as inflation burns away Americans’ purchasing power. The plan? Draw upon the central bank's decades-old inflation playbook by increasing rates until demand pulls back and price growth slows.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Fortune

The housing market’s key metric just took an ugly turn for homebuyers

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Enticed by record-low mortgage rates and employers allowing them to work from anywhere, home shoppers rushed into the housing market during the pandemic. That influx of buyers caused inventory—the number of homes for sale—to plummet. Of course, less supply in the face of higher demand is the perfect recipe for spiking home prices.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Wgn Radio#Home Sweet Home Chicago#The Kite Team
Reuters

Why the time is right to sell a home in the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - For the past few years, Lee Adler kept track of the U.S. real estate market, and things just kept going up - and up. So it seemed an optimal time to sell his stateside home after Adler moved abroad to Nice, France, shortly before the pandemic began. His single family house in West Palm Beach, Florida sold within a month.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Hopeful homebuyers looking to close the deal this spring should prepare for some serious competition. According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, buyers are encountering more bidding wars than they have at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. In February, 68.8% of offers written by...
REAL ESTATE
Money

4 Reasons Higher Mortgage Rates Are Actually Good for Homebuyers

After years of decreasing mortgage rates, buyers are now facing rates above 4% for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic. While sub-3% rates were initially a boon for homebuyers and refinancers, higher rates could be a blessing in disguise for an overheated housing market. Since the start of...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.
REAL ESTATE
GV Wire

Home Price Surge Won’t Cool Off Anytime Soon: Zillow

Zillow’s crystal ball says that home prices won’t cool off anytime soon. In fact, they’re going to keep climbing into 2023, according to the real-estate data firm. “Annual home value growth is likely to continue accelerating through the spring, peaking at 22% in May, before gradually slowing (to 17.8%) through February 2023,” Zillow says in a March 16 report. “More than 6.4 million total existing homes are expected to sell in 2022.”
REAL ESTATE
Fatherly

If You Live in One Of These Cities, Prepare for a Housing Bidding War

Thinking about jumping into owning a home? Then you know the market is going gangbusters at the moment. Housing demand is high while stock is low and, as a result, the costs of homes have skyrocketed. If you’re in the market now, you’re no stranger to the level of competition it takes to get a bid accepted on a home. In many cities, a bidding war for homes is more likely than not. Especially so if you live in one of these 10 cities.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

An economic shock just hit the housing market

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the pandemic struck two years ago, the Federal Reserve used nearly every lever at its disposal to combat the COVID-19 recession. That included cutting its benchmark interest rate to zero. Lower interest rates incentivized businesses to invest and borrow cheap money. It also encouraged buyers—enticed by record low mortgage rates—to jump into the housing market.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Two really big ideas that could fix the disastrous U.S. housing system

In so many ways, the housing market in the U.S. is epically screwed up. There are the roughly 20 million households spending more than a third of their income on housing. There’s the estimated 6.8 million home shortage in the overall housing stock, an under-supply that reinforces those affordability issues. There are the zoning laws that disallow density in places where demand could easily support it. There are the powerful voices of homeowners pressuring local officials to block affordable housing development. There are the decades-long ramifications of racist housing policies.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy