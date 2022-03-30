ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Morby Shares Video for New Song “Rock Bottom”: Watch

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
Pitchfork
 5 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Morby has shared “Rock Bottom,” the latest single from his forthcoming LP This Is a Photograph. A tribute to the late Jay Reatard, “Rock Bottom” features Sam Cohen (who also produced the record) on bass, backing vocals by Cassandra Jenkins, and laugh tracks from Tim Heidecker and Alia Shawkat. Check...

Pitchfork

