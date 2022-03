Click here to read the full article. Chulpan Khamatova, a leading Russian actress who has also made several international film appearances, has given an interview saying that she has gone into exile in Latvia, following her country’s invasion of Ukraine. Khamatova recorded an interview that was broadcast earlier this week on YouTube, explaining that she travelled to Riga on holiday several weeks ago with her daughters, but has decided to stay put rather than return to Russia. “I thought at the start that I would just wait. Then I signed the petition against the war. And then it was made clear to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO