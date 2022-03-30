ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bandido Says Tony Khan Buying ROH Was A Surprise To Him, Has Not Spoken With Him About Signing

By Luis Pulido
Fightful
Fightful
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Bandido provides an update on his future with Ring of Honor. Supercard of Honor is set to have a Winner-Take-All match between Original ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and ROH World Heavyweight Champion Bandido, but one of them has revealed that his future is still up in the air....

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes’ Wife: Brandi Rhodes

In this post, while most know everything about professional wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, we will be focusing on Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes. As a brief summary on the wrestling star, Cody Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling industry since 2006. He is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes and his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, is also a professional wrestler. He rose to fame during his time with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he carried his real name and the ring name “Stardust”.
WWE
PWMania

Paul Wight Speaks Out On The Differences Between AEW and WWE

During an appearance on The Rob Brown Show, Paul Wight talked about how the AEW product is different from WWE:. “They’re two distinctly different products. I think WWE is always going to be that more storyline, soap-opera-driven type wrestling with high productions and all the effort they put into character backstage promos and development. Then AEW, we’re kind of cut and dry, to the point. Our characters that talk are guys that have important things to say and a lot of the stuff we do is right in the middle of the ring. You go out and you watch a kid like Dante Martin compete, or Rey Fenix, you see these guys in the ring and I’ve never seen anything like Rey Fenix or Dante Martin. I’ve been around a long time and I’ve seen some of the best high flyers ever, and I’ve never seen anything like Dante Martin and Rey Fenix.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Person
Tony Khan
CinemaBlend

Rikishi Dropped His Top 5 WWE Wrestlers Of All-Time, And His List Is Really Interesting

Ask two wrestling fans for their all-time best lists, and the chances of getting identical ones are basically zero. That’s because everyone places different levels of importance on things like mic work, in-ring ability and actually winning matches. Does it matter if someone was never the top draw? How much should longevity count versus an amazing peak? Is there a particular era that’s more important? There’s just so much to consider.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Reportedly Interested In Former WWE Superstars

Toni Storm is rumored to be signing with AEW soon. AEW officials reportedly have significant interest in signing Storm, according to Fightful Select. The interest is so strong that several talents outright expect Storm to join the company sooner than later. There were numerous AEW wrestlers who have been pushing for Storm to be signed.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roh#Combat#Roh World#Ring Of Honor#Supercard Of Honor
ComicBook

Vince McMahon Announces Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 38 Match

WWE released the footage from Seth Rollins' meeting with Vince McMahon on Monday afternoon, which confirmed that Rollins will have a match at WrestleMania 38 this coming weekend. The clip shows Rollins strutting into McMahon's office, who asks the former world champion why he didn't just ask McMahon for a match rather than jump through so many hoops on recent episodes of Raw. He then confirmed that Rollins would have a match, but added that McMahon will pick his opponent and he won't learn who it is until he's in the ring.
WWE
Fightful

Wrestlers React To Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a GI Jane joke. Wrestling feuds have started under more normal circumstances. Following the incident at the Oscars, wrestlers took to social media to post their reactions. Fans can learn more about the slap by clicking here.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Says He And Cody Rhodes May Be “Fighting On The Exact Same Island”

Ariel Helwani welcomed AEW wrestler MJF to The Ariel Helwani Show this week to talk about a range of topics, including Cody Rhodes’ departure from All Elite Wrestling and his potential return to WWE. The Salt of the Earth noted that Vince McMahon’s company showed some interest in him...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

WWE rumors: Will Cody Rhodes be at Raw in Pittsburgh before WrestleMania?

All rumors indicate that Cody Rhodes will be at WrestleMania 38 and has already signed with WWE, but will he be on the pre-PPV Raw in Pittsburgh?. WWE WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While there are plenty of huge matches scheduled for the show, WWE and wrestling fans as a whole are wondering what is the latest with Cody Rhodes.
WWE
Fightful

Will Smith Slaps Former TNA Star Chris Rock At The Oscars

Chris Rock should have kept Jada Pinkett Smith's name out his mouth. There is no Oscar for Best Fight Scene, but if there was, Will Smtih and Chris Rock would have taken it home on Sunday. Rock made a GI Jane joke in reference to Smith's wife Jada Pinkett, who has alopecia.
WWE
Fightful

Undertaker Says Retirement At 2020 Survivor Series In Front Of No Crowd Made It Easier

The Undertaker retired at the 2020 Survivor Series event in front of no crowd inside WWE’s Thunderdome. On April 1, he will go into the WWE Hall of Fame after being inducted by Vince McMahon himself. This time, there will be a massive crowd. That, for someone who has given his body and years of his career to many crowds in many different cities and countries, will mean much more.
WWE
Fightful

Cody Rhodes' WWE Debut | The List & Ya Boy #248 | Fightful Wrestling 3/30/22

Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) discuss a week of wrestling news for March 30, 2022. This show is brought to you by https://www.NordVPN.com/Fightful. Use our code 'fightful' at checkout to save 70 percent, and get an additional month free! Browse anonymously, avoid price discrimination, and watch region-locked shows!
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Welcome Back? WWE Bringing In A Surprise Big Name For WrestleMania Weekend

He’s a big name. There are a lot of wrestling families but the most important name in the sport’s history might be McMahon. In modern times, there is no name that comes close to meaning as much, as the McMahon Family has run the most powerful wrestling company in the world. Seeing a McMahon doing almost anything is going to get some attention and that is the case again.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy