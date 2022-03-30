ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Deadly crash in Greenville County

By Stephanie Moore
WYFF4.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died in a crash in Greenville County, according to...

www.wyff4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WYFF4.com

Two women wanted in fraud case at Greenville grocery store, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two women are wanted in connection with a fraud case at a Greenville grocery store, according to Greenville Police. Investigators said on March 18 they were notified about a financial transaction fraud case that happened at a grocery store on Pelham Road. The pictures above and...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenville County, SC
Accidents
City
Pelzer, SC
Pelzer, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
WJCL

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly crash on Interstate 16 in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Update 10:59 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Volkswagen Beetle was previously stopped in the emergency lane and began traveling east on Interstate 16 in the right lane. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling in the right lane and while approaching the Volkswagen from the rear, the front of the Silverado struck the rear of the Volkswagen. After impact, both vehicles traveled across the left lane and into the center median. The driver of the Volkswagen, Deana Morgan, age 51 of Ellabell, Georgia, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Silverado was treated for minor injuries and released.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Highway 418 At#Highway Patrol
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Live-Sheboygan County crash leaves one dead, four injured

It's now a Class H felony to assault or threaten a health care worker, staff member or their family. The director of the Wisconsin veterinary diagnostic lab, Keith Poulson, says we should start to see the spread slow down. Updated: 4 hours ago. Local politicians say inflation is a major...
WYFF4.com

Liberty man dies in his home; death ruled homicide, coroner says

LIBERTY, S.C. — An Upstate man died after being shot overnight, according to the Pickens County deputy coroner. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Kennedy Drayton, 31, of Liberty, died at his home just after midnight, Deputy Coroner Heather Harrison said. Drayton died from a single gunshot...
LIBERTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Police in Carolinas, Georgia warn of gel blaster guns

Authorities in the Carolinas and Georgia are expressing concerns and issuing warnings about gel blaster guns which one sheriff says mimic a real-life deadly weapon. The guns shoot gel pellets and are sold at most popular retailers. The most recent warning came from Myrtle Beach police who posted a message...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX Carolina

SCHP: 1 dead, 2 hurt after head-on crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and two were hurt after a head-on crash in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened on Friday, March 18 on Blackstock Road. Troopers say a Chevrolet sedan was traveling north on Blackstock...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Fire engulfs home in Anderson County, firefighters say

ANDERSON, S.C. — A fire destroyed a home in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Fire Department. Firefighters say they received a call around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday regarding a fire on Circle Drive. A home and two surrounding structures were destroyed, firefighters say. Firefighters are still on...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in Centerville, South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. — Another earthquake has been reported in South Carolina. The latest was reported at 4 a.m. in Centerville, South Carolina which is in Dorchester County. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said it happened in Summerville. The magnitude was .93, according to the United States Geological Survey.
WYFF4.com

Watch: South Carolina man caught on camera setting fire to police car in Pine Ridge

PINE RIDGE, S.C. — A South Carolina man is behind bars after state police say he was caught on camera setting fire to a police car. (Watch video above provided by SLED) On Monday agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Roland Becker, 33, for willfully and deliberately setting a town of Pine Ridge police car on fire, arrest warrants say.

Comments / 0

Community Policy