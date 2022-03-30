ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine lawmakers OK bill to ensure student transcript access

 5 hours ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature has enacted a proposal to make sure students and graduates in the state are able to get access to their own transcripts.

The Senate voted in favor of the proposal from Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic on Tuesday. The bill requires postsecondary schools in the state to provide transcripts or diplomas to students if they need them for reasons such as applying for a job or furthering their education.

The proposal is also designed to prompt the students and schools to open communication about any past-due fees or debts, supporters said. Vitelli said the proposal “removes an unnecessary hurdle to help Maine students and graduates.”

Vitelli and others said the proposal would stop unpaid bills from preventing students and graduates from pursuing education and career goals. The proposal now goes to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

