Lincoln County, NE

North Platte Chamber CEO addresses Hershey Industrial Rail Park advancements

 5 hours ago
The Nebraska Legislature’s adoption of the 2022 appropriations budget bill was monumental in our quest to develop an industrial rail park in Lincoln County. It has been 1,059 days since we began that first industrial rail park access conversation with top Union Pacific officials. A lot of great...

North Platte Post
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte City Council approves Lee Bird Field annexation

When March 30 arrives, North Platte’s east city limits sign on U.S. Highway 30 will need to be moved to the east edge of Lee Bird Field. The city’s total area will grow by nearly 2,000 acres on that date with Tuesday’s final four City Council votes annexing the North Platte Regional Airport and three nearby parcels.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

6915 Country Lane Court, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

NORTH PLATTE, NE
NebraskaTV

$325 million beef plant coming to North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The City of North Platte approved a redevelopment contract with Sustainable Beef LLC to build a $325 million beef plant. This project could benefit cattle ranchers, the North Platte community and the entire region. The facility is going to be built on the east side...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Public hearings begin on proposed carbon dioxide pipeline in South Dakota

(The Center Square) – A series of public hearings on a proposed liquified carbon dioxide pipeline begins in South Dakota this week, according to a notice from the state's Public Utilities Commission (PUC). Summit Carbon Solutions is building the 2,000-mile pipeline that would stretch across five states, including Iowa,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
North Platte Post

North Platte Comm. College to sell surplus computers

North Platte Community College will sell surplus computers via online auction beginning at 8 a.m. March 21 and continuing through 10 a.m. March 31. The auction will include both laptops and desktops, all of which can be viewed at: airauctioneer.com/mid-plains-community-college. Additional computers will be added throughout the duration of the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Fischer lauds North Platte's WWII Canteen in Senate speech

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine has taken her case for a Congressional Gold Medal for North Platte’s World War II Canteen and its volunteers to the well of the Senate. The Nebraska Republican and daughter of Canteen volunteer Florence Strobel touted their worthiness for the award in a six-minute floor speech Thursday.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte's CRA will consider final Sustainable Beef agreement Monday

North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority Monday will consider taking the final steps to complete the city’s aid package for Sustainable Beef LLC beef processing plant on Newberry Access. The 3 p.m. meeting at the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., had been awaiting further progress on...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
My Country 95.5

What Good Does North Platte River Flushing Flow Do For Fish?

You may've heard the news that March 31st Wyoming Game and Fish Department will begin the 2022 flushing flow of the North Platte River from Gray Reef Dam with the process going through April 8th. The fluctuation of the flows is enough to remove much of the sediment in the gravel of the spawning area, in turn improving the conditions.
CASPER, WY
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte City Council OKs health, accident insurance provider

Several North Platte City Council members expressed angst Tuesday over their choices for renewing the city’s health and accident insurance. The main issue: The lower of two bidders is based overseas. The council, which reviewed the situation at a nonvoting Wednesday work session, voted 7-0 to accept Tokio Marine...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

January extends North Platte's streak of monthly sales tax records

Even with a routine post-Christmas slump, North Platte’s net January sales tax take extended the city’s streak of monthly records. The city received $699,552 from the 1.5% local sales tax for 2022’s opening month, setting an all-time high for the 11th straight month and the 18th in the last 20 months.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Cool 98.7

CP Railway Worker Lockout To Impact North Dakota Supply Chain?

When weighed against war atrocity in Ukraine it's hard to focus on other international issues. But the current Canadian Pacific Railway worker lockout may have many North Dakota producers scrambling to reroute their import/export transportation needs. Talks broke down on Sunday and labor union Teamsters Canada Rail Conference(TCRC) claimed Canadian...
ECONOMY
North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

