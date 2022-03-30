ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RLYR – “Wrack”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2016, three long-tenured members of the Chicago metal community got together to form a new instrumental trio. RLYR — pronounced “Relayer” — is Pelican guitarist Trevor Shelley de Brauw, Bloodiest bassist Colin DeKuiper, and Locrian drummer Steven Hess. RLYR released their debut...

Stereogum

Marci (TOPS’ Marta Cikojevic) – “Entertainment”

Marta Cikojevic joined the Montreal dream-pop band TOPS on keyboard in 2017, right around the time they released their excellent album Sugar At The Gate. TOPS have released one more album since then, 2020’s I Feel Alive, and they’ve put out some stray singles. Today, Cikojevic is unveiling her solo project, Marci, with her first-ever single “Entertainment,” which was produced by her TOPS bandmate David Carriere. “‘Entertainment’ is having fun flirting with life, with lust, or without purpose,” Cikojevic said in a statement. “Its conception was uncomplicated, we took parts from a song that was proving difficult to finish, added some new ingredients and it came out like cake.” Listen below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Raavi – “Lazy Susan”

Raavi Sita formed the anthemic, emotionally charged indie-pop group Raavi & The Houseplants in Boston before relocating to Brooklyn and rebranding as just Raavi. Now the queer-desi singer-songwriter and her band are set to release a spectacular new EP called It Grows On Trees. Sita cites Slow Pulp and Forth Wanderers as inspirations, and if my ears aren’t mistaken there’s a healthy dose of Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy in this music too. You get the idea: deeply earnest, profoundly melodic guitar songs that rock as hard as they sparkle.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Stars – “Build A Fire” & “Patterns”

Last month, Montreal indie-pop vets Stars announced their first new album in five years, From Capelton Hill, named after a place in North Hatley, Quebec. At the time, they , shared two tracks, “Pretenders” and “Snowy Owl.” Now, Stars are back with two more new songs: “Build A Fire” and “Patterns.”
Stereogum

Carlos Truly – “108th”

Ava Luna’s Carlos Hernandez has his own project known as Carlos Truly, and today he’s announced a new album called Not Mine, which is out in July. Lead single “108th,” which was co-produced by Hernandez’s brother Tony Seltzer, is groovy and warm and nostalgic. “No we can’t claim that old spot up by 108th/ Even though that’s where we sat,” he reminisces on it. “That third shift when you kissed me once/ I kissed you once, and that was that.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Weird Nightmare – “Lusitania”

Last month, Metz’s Alex Edkins unveiled a new project called Weird Nightmare and shared its first-ever single, “Searching For You.” His debut Weird Nightmare album is out in May, and today he’s back with a new song called “Lusitania,” as in the sinking of, though the song seems to be addressed to a girl of that name.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Dave Grohl Releases Metal EP As Fictional Band Dream Widow

Foo Fighters released their horror comedy Studio 666 a month ago. Now comes the companion piece: a death metal EP recorded by Dave Grohl and friends in character as the fictional band Dream Widow. I guess they are not entirely fictional now that they’ve released an EP?. Grohl did...
ROCK MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

Some mysteries remain unsolved as Blind Frog Ranch wraps season 2

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch first launched on the Discovery Channel in 2021. Duane and Chad Ollinger purchased Blind Frog Ranch in Utah and have been uncovering mysteries ever since they moved there. All kinds of unusual events have taken place at the Utah ranch and there was so much going on that the family had the show renewed for a second season.
UTAH STATE
Stereogum

Hear Three Tracks From Neil Young’s Upcoming Batch Of ’70s Live Albums

Neil Young has been in the news a lot lately as a proud anti-Spotify warrior, but he’s got other things going on, too. For years now, Young has been releasing a great deal of the music that he’s got in his archives. A few months ago, he finally dropped the previously unreleased 1987 album Summer Songs. Last year, meanwhile, Young also kicked off his Official Bootleg Series with the release of a live album recorded at Carnegie Hall in 1970. And now Young is planning three new live albums, all recorded in the early ’70s.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Koyo – “Straight North”

Long Island’s Koyo is a band full of hardcore-scene veterans who have played in bands like King Nine, Typecaste, and Rain Of Salvation. They mostly play hardcore shows, and frequently-shirtless frontman Joey Chairamonte looks like the damn Incredible Hulk. But Koyo aren’t a hardcore band. Instead, Koyo tap into a deep vein of melodic, heartsick Long Island emo, taking inspiration from bands like Taking Back Sunday and the Movielife. They play big, hooky songs full of longing, and they do it with muscle and focus. They kick a lot of ass.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Alivenique – “Vanguards”

Over the last couple months, Ali Beletic has been rolling out her debut album as Alivenique. It’s called Year Of The Statement, and it’s out in September. So far we’ve heard “Rain” and the album’s title track. Today, Beletic is back with another. Beletic’s...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Happy Destroyer week to all...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Japanese Breakfast – “Skinny Love” (Bon Iver Cover)

As you might have heard, Japanese Breakfast is up for a Best New Artist Grammy and Best Alternative Album Grammy (for Jubilee) this Sunday. To celebrate, Michelle Zauner joined in with the other Best New Artist nominees — Arlo Parks, Finneas, and Jimmie Allen, among others — to record a cover song of a past Best New Artist nominee for Spotify. For her selection, Zauner chose to cover Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” (from 2008’s For Emma, Forever Ago). She also re-recorded Jubilee single “Be Sweet.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Callous Daoboys – “A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops”

Atlanta sextet the Callous Daoboys make a freaked-out, chaotic form of metalcore full of whiplash time-signature changes and lyrics screamed so forcefully that you can miss their conceptual bent. They’re one of the heaviest and most explosive bands on the screamo circuit, which is currently full of heavy and explosive bands, and they recall the long-gone days when bands like Botch and the Dillinger Escape Plan roamed the earth.
ATLANTA, GA
Stereogum

Yes That Was Dan Deacon At The Oscars

If you think you saw Dan Deacon on TV at the Oscars last night, you did! The Baltimore experimental electronic OG composed the score for Ascension, a documentary about the pursuit of the “Chinese Dream,” which was nominated for Best Documentary Feature. That earned Deacon an invite to this year’s ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, where he was seated near fellow musician Questlove, whose directorial debut Summer Of Soul won the category.
MOVIES
Stereogum

Watch Parquet Courts’ A. Savage Paint A Mural Of Classic Beggars Group Albums

Parquet Courts guitarist A. Savage is also a painter, and a few years ago he was commissioned to paint a mural at the London headquarters of Beggars Group, the record company conglomerate that includes 4AD, Rough Trade, Matador, XL, and Young. A just-released video gives us a behind-the-scenes look at his process and how he constructed a mural highlighting a wide array of classic Beggars Group releases.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

sadie – “Nowhere”

The Brooklyn producer and songwriter Anna Schwab is currently recording hyperpop under the name sadie. On the summer solstice, she’ll release her debut EP Nowhere, co-produced by Joe Valle (Wet) and Maya Laner (True Blue & Porches). Last month she released its free-flowing, skittery lead single “4am.” Today, she’s sharing more details about the project and releasing a video for the title track. Schwab’s ping-ponging vocal melody on the track reminds me of a more computerized Caroline Polachek, and she sings it with a casual grace that cuts against the tense and eerie feeling I associate with this genre.
BROOKLYN, NY

