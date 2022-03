Here are 3 new Kdramas to watch out for on Netflix in April 2022. Lots of Kdrama fans are up for some new amazing Netflix series to watch out for in April 2022!. And to help you keep track of the dates to mark on your calendars, here are the three upcoming Kdramas on Netflix that is scheduled to release this April 2022.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO