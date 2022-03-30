Eric Weissinger, 41; incomplete

Many Americans now can get a second COVID-19 booster, but it’s hard to tell who really needs another shot right now and who could wait. The Food and Drug Administration authorized extra Pfizer or Moderna shots for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It’s an effort to get ahead of a possible next coronavirus surge.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back military operations in those places to help negotiations along, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country — tempered optimism...
Wanda Sykes called out the Academy for allowing Will Smith to stay at the Oscars after he slapped Chris Rock on stage. Sykes, who served as a co-host for the award show Sunday night, recalled her version of events during a preview of Thursday's episode of "The Ellen Show." The...
A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride back to Earth on Wednesday after a U.S. record 355 days at the International Space Station, returning with two cosmonauts to a world torn apart by war. Mark Vande Hei landed in a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan alongside the Russian Space Agency’s Pyotr...
Bruce Willis is taking a break from acting as he battles a health diagnosis, his family revealed Wednesday. The 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects the ability to communicate. "Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been...
CNN host John King is running cover for President Biden following criticism the latter received over an off-the-cuff remark calling for the end of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule in his own country. "For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said of Putin in weekend remarks to...
Democratic Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday said the reported gap in former President Trump 's phone records had "overtones" of the Watergate scandal. On Tuesday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Trump's phone records from Jan. 6 provided to the House select committee investigating the attack had a gap of more than seven hours.
MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — The number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded has surpassed 4 million, the United Nations reported Wednesday as shelling continued in places where Moscow had vowed to ease its military operations. “I do not know if we can still believe the...
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland announced steps Wednesday to end all Russian oil imports by year’s end, while Germany issued a warning about natural gas levels and called on people to conserve, new signs of how Russia’s war in Ukraine has escalated tensions about securing energy supplies to power Europe.
