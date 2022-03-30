ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, KY

Mom sentenced to 35 years in toddler’s beating death

The Associated Press
 6 hours ago

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — A northern Kentucky woman who pleaded guilty in the beating death of her 1-year-old son has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Stacey Schuchart, 32, of Dayton received the sentence Tuesday for the death of her son more than two years ago, news outlets reported.

Schuchart pleaded guilty in February to a single count of murder, according to documents filed in Campbell County Circuit Court. The documents said Schuchart was home alone with her children in August 2019 when she called 911 to report her 1-year-old son, Sean Buttery Jr., was injured. Emergency responders arrived to find the boy in critical condition and he later died at a hospital.

Investigators found bruises covering the child’s head, injuries to his brain and eyes and to his pelvis, and an autopsy found the death was caused by “homicidal violence,” documents state.

