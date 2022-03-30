LSU lands commitment from Murray State transfer guard

The nation’s No. 2 signing class for the 2022 recruiting period just got better. Anthony Black, a five-star rated point guard from Duncanville, Texas, announced Monday night that he plans to commit to Arkansas, giving the Razorbacks three five-star recruits in the signing class. Black made his announcement during the McDonald’s Powerade Slamfest on ESPN2, a skills competition taking place a day prior to the McDonald’s All- American Game in Chicago, Ill. Following his announcement, doing so by pulling a Powerade bottle with the Arkansas logo on the label, he says that he feels that head coach Eric Musselman will set him...

DUNCANVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO