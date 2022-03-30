ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LSU lands commitment from Murray State transfer guard

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU is trying to put together its roster ahead of the 2022-23 season, which will be Matt McMahon’s first at the helm of the Tigers’ program. He’ll have at least one familiar face to work with,...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Shareef O’Neal Enters Transfer Portal: Basketball World Reacts

Shareef O’Neal made a pretty big basketball decision on Monday afternoon. Shareef, a 6-foot-10 forward and the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, is leaving Baton Rouge. The talented forward has entered the transfer portal, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. Shareef began his college basketball career at...
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

Shareef O’Neal makes shocking decision on LSU future

The LSU Tigers were happy to welcome Shareef O’Neal to campus back in 2019, but it looks as if his tenure with the program has run its course. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, O’Neal has made the surprising decision to enter the transfer portal, seeking a move away from his father Shaquille O’Neal’s alma mater.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murray State#Lsu#Tigers#Baton Rouge
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Black, the nation’s No. 1 rated point guard, commits to Arkansas Basketball

The nation’s No. 2 signing class for the 2022 recruiting period just got better. Anthony Black, a five-star rated point guard from Duncanville, Texas, announced Monday night that he plans to commit to Arkansas, giving the Razorbacks three five-star recruits in the signing class. Black made his announcement during the McDonald’s Powerade Slamfest on ESPN2, a skills competition taking place a day prior to the McDonald’s All- American Game in Chicago, Ill. Following his announcement, doing so by pulling a Powerade bottle with the Arkansas logo on the label, he says that he feels that head coach Eric Musselman will set him...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Arkansas Saw Sole Success for SEC in March Madness

Going into the final stretch of March Madness, the SEC is officially out of the tournament with Arkansas, the only team from the conference to make it past the second round, falling to Duke in the Elite Eight. The SEC ended up going 5-6 in the tournament, which was the...
AUBURN, AL
Kentucky Kernel

No. 8 Kentucky blanked 3-0 at home by Ohio State

Lexie Handley was the star of the show for Ohio State after her strong performance led the Buckeyes to a 3-0 victory over Kentucky on Tuesday night in Lexington. The Wildcats were unable to get a run on the board, as Handley proved to be a problem for the UK offense. Handley, Ohio State’s starter, recorded a complete-game shutout, giving up five hits and striking out 11 Cats.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy