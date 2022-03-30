Residential Tree Distribution Event Being Offered in Storm Lake

The spring storm season, along with warmer weather have arrived in Louisiana, and Cleco is offering electrical safety tips to help customers prepare for both. “Spring storms can bring a variety of hazards, including damaging wind gusts, lightning, hail, heavy rainfall and tornadoes. With the warmer spring weather, customers also will be spending more time outdoors,” said John Melancon, Cleco’s director of corporate safety. “Whether customers are preparing for a severe spring storm or doing yard work, the arrival of spring is a good time to check the electrical safety of homes and businesses, inside and out. Being aware of potentially dangerous situations will help keep all of us safe year-round.”

