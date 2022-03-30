ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

Fort Stewart soldier killed in helicopter incident at Wright Army Field

By Molly Curley
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEcHi_0euAXQo200

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – A soldier was killed in a helicopter incident at Wright Army Field early Wednesday, according to Fort Stewart officials.

The soldier, whose identity has not yet been released, was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division’s 3rd Combat Brigade.

Officials said the incident happened around 2 a.m. involving two UH-60 helicopters.

The soldier’s name will be released once family members are properly notified.

Fort Stewart has closed Wright Army Airfield until further notice as the investigation is ongoing.

UH-60 Black Hawks are the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KWTX

Fort Hood soldier dies during training in California

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Specialist Joseph M. Meitl Jr., 23, a 1st Cavalry Division Trooper stationed at Fort Hood died during a training incident March 10 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. Meitl joined the U.S. Army in May 2020 and was assigned to the 2nd...
FORT HOOD, TX
click orlando

Sgt. Alwyn Cashe, Oviedo soldier killed in Iraq, among potential choices for new Army base names

ORLANDO, Fla. – The name of an Oviedo soldier killed in Iraq is up for consideration in an updated list of potential new names for nine Army bases in the U.S. The Naming Commission, a congressional group that recommends names for Department of Defense items, narrowed its list Thursday to fewer than 100 names being considered for the Army installations currently named for Confederate generals.
OVIEDO, FL
KFVS12

Ill. Army National Guard receives new Black Hawk helicopters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Army National Guard received new UH-60V Black Hawk helicopters. The latest rotary-wing aircraft in the Army’s inventory, these helicopters were assigned to the 106th Aviation Regiment, stationed in Kankakee and Decatur, Ill. “The UH-60V gives us a moving map on board for situational...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Fort Stewart, GA
Government
City
Fort Stewart, GA
Local
Georgia Government
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy