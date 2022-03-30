Injuries reported in rollover crash on Loop 202: DPS

A local man was killed in a rollover crash in Fairfield County. Brandon G. Cux Calima, age 21, of Stamford, was killed around 6:50 a.m., Saturday, March 12 in Wilton. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Cux Calima in the vehicle on Route 7, between Old Mill Road and New Street, said Lt. Gregg Phillipson, of the Wilton Police.
An 18-year-old Edinburg man died Friday following a single-vehicle crash east of Edinburg, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Preliminary investigation revealed that an off-road vehicle was traveling eastbound on Mile 17 N. Road at an “unsafe” speed around 3:53 a.m. when it drove into a ditch, according to a news release from DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo.
SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says multiple arrests have been made after 150 rounds were fired during a fight at a community pool last May in the west valley. According to Las Vegas police, 150-200 people attended a pool party at the Pavilion Center...
PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department on Monday identified the suspect and victim in a fatal shooting that took place on Sunday. Lionel Aaron Begay, 35, faces second-degree murder and other weapons charges in the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Mike Ohure, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a woman accused of stabbing her mother multiple times in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Brenda Villela, 27, was wanted after she allegedly stabbed her mother while the victim was driving near 7th Avenue and Elwood Street at about 5:30 a.m., police said.
Two University of the Southwest students survived a fatal car crash in West Texas that killed nine — including six members of their college's golf teams — and are currently on the road to recovery. Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga in Ontario, Canada, and Hayden Underhill, 20, of...
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after he stabbed a woman 50 times in a Glendale store parking lot. Thirty-one-year-old Joel Andrew Wier was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a call about a woman who had been stabbed in a...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 62-year-old man who recently went missing was found dead near the hospital he was last seen at, according to Pima County sheriff’s deputies. Brian Hamm was last seen alive when he was discharged from Northwest hospital on Thursday, March 17. Deputies said he was found dead near the hospital early Monday, March 21.
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was taken into custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a home on East Iowa Drive, according to Tucson police. Officers said they were called there in response to a call about a domestic incident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police said the...
A 13-year-old boy drove the pickup truck involved in a fiery head-on collision in Texas that killed nine people, including six University of the Southwest golfers and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The 13-year-old died in the wreck, along with an adult who was riding with him in the pickup.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two kids are in the hospital recovering after being shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers say the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Police say a boy who was shot went to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening...
TEMPE, AZ (March 29, 2022) – Friday afternoon, at least six victims were hospitalized following a head-on collision on Hermosa Drive. The accident happened near the intersection of Hermosa Drive and Mill Avenue, leaving six individuals with serious injuries. The collision involved at least two vehicles. In addition, crews...
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the driver who died in a rollover crash this weekend. According to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo, the crash happened at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Saturday on Lopez Road in Willacy County. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a white...
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were on the scene of a deadly crash involving a college van in rural Andrews County. According to a DPS spokesman, the crash happened around 8:17 p.m. about a quarter of a mile north of the intersection of 115 and FM 1788, about nine miles […]
Comments / 2