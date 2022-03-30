Injuries reported in rollover crash on Loop 202: DPS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 62-year-old man who recently went missing was found dead near the hospital he was last seen at, according to Pima County sheriff’s deputies. Brian Hamm was last seen alive when he was discharged from Northwest hospital on Thursday, March 17. Deputies said he was found dead near the hospital early Monday, March 21.

