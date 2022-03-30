ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Injuries reported in rollover crash on Loop 202: DPS

fox10phoenix.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Killed In Rollover Wilton Crash

A local man was killed in a rollover crash in Fairfield County. Brandon G. Cux Calima, age 21, of Stamford, was killed around 6:50 a.m., Saturday, March 12 in Wilton. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Cux Calima in the vehicle on Route 7, between Old Mill Road and New Street, said Lt. Gregg Phillipson, of the Wilton Police.
WILTON, CT
KRGV

DPS investigating fatal one-vehicle crash

An 18-year-old Edinburg man died Friday following a single-vehicle crash east of Edinburg, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Preliminary investigation revealed that an off-road vehicle was traveling eastbound on Mile 17 N. Road at an “unsafe” speed around 3:53 a.m. when it drove into a ditch, according to a news release from DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo.
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Maricopa County, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Dps#South Mountain#Traffic Accident
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing man found dead near Pima County hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 62-year-old man who recently went missing was found dead near the hospital he was last seen at, according to Pima County sheriff’s deputies. Brian Hamm was last seen alive when he was discharged from Northwest hospital on Thursday, March 17. Deputies said he was found dead near the hospital early Monday, March 21.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

18-year-old woman dead after shootout at Phoenix park

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOLD-TV

TPD: Person in custody after standoff on the southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was taken into custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a home on East Iowa Drive, according to Tucson police. Officers said they were called there in response to a call about a domestic incident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police said the...
TUCSON, AZ
Henry County Daily Herald

A 13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed 9 people and left two University of the Southwest golfers critically injured

A 13-year-old boy drove the pickup truck involved in a fiery head-on collision in Texas that killed nine people, including six University of the Southwest golfers and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The 13-year-old died in the wreck, along with an adult who was riding with him in the pickup.
TEXAS STATE
KOLD-TV

Two kids hospitalized after being shot in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two kids are in the hospital recovering after being shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers say the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Police say a boy who was shot went to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Six Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on Hermosa Drive [Tempe, AZ]

TEMPE, AZ (March 29, 2022) – Friday afternoon, at least six victims were hospitalized following a head-on collision on Hermosa Drive. The accident happened near the intersection of Hermosa Drive and Mill Avenue, leaving six individuals with serious injuries. The collision involved at least two vehicles. In addition, crews...
TEMPE, AZ
KRGV

DPS identifies victim in deadly Willacy County rollover crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the driver who died in a rollover crash this weekend. According to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo, the crash happened at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Saturday on Lopez Road in Willacy County. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a white...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy