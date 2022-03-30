Victim Identified in Dover Homicide Investigation

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a Dover man shot and killed while sitting in his car last week. Troopers identified the victim as 33-year-old Bruce E. Wright. Police said it happened just before 4 p.m....
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead near a burning car. Police say yesterday around 6:50 in the morning, they responded to reports of a car on fire on a property on Airport Road. Once there, police say they saw the car fully engulfed in flames and then found the body of a man in a nearby ditch.
A 29-year-old man was caught with $520,000 worth of drugs, thousands in cash, and a ghost gun in Pennsylvania and Delaware, authorities in Chester County said. Artemio Garcia-Laniz, of Wilmington, DE, had three kilos of cocaine –worth an estimated $300,000 – and more than $1,100 in cash in his vehicle in Kennett Square, PA, they said.
SUSSEX CO., Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man. According to police, 30-year-old Durron Jones II is wanted for multiple warrants, capiases, and violation of probation. He is approximately 6’2″, 180 pounds, and may be in the Dagsboro, Seaford, Bridgeville, or Delmar area.
An argument over a spilled drink led to a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown Norfolk restaurant and bar over the weekend, according to the city's police chief. Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday night that...
The Pennsylvania mom of two young girls who were kidnapped and killed by their dad in Maryland late last year has withdrawn her private criminal complaint against a regional police chief, PennLive reports.Vicosa's attorney said she withdrew her complaint due to a "recognition of the high threshold …
A man is facing a third-degree murder charge after he turned himself in for a shooting that he told police was an accident, Pennsylvania officials say. Upper Darby Township officers found an unconscious man in his Mercedes on the morning of March 25, an affidavit said. He was bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the head.
DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting...
Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a couple accused of drug dealing and seized cocaine, pot, and guns. Jamal Rose, 30, and his wife, DaShonna Rose, 30, both of Glenolden, were arrested on several drug-dealing charges, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Thursday, March 17. Jamal Rose was additionally...
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A school community in Wilmington is in mourning after the death of its beloved principal. He died Monday night from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark.
The school district has crisis counselors available for students and staff and community are just beginning to come to terms that their principal is gone.
“It’s unimaginable, it’s almost unreal,” Lisa Brewington, a friend and colleague, said.
Shock and disbelief are settling in that Dr. Terrance Newton, the principal of Warner Elementary School, was killed in a motorcycle crash.
“The past couple of days have been really...
DOVER, Del. – Four people are behind bars following a drug investigation in the Dover area. During a drug investigation, officers learned that two subjects, 37-year-old Nicole Szabo and 25-year-old Jeremy Creppon, were in possession of a handgun and selling meth out of their residence in the 100 block of Holmes Street. At around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle with Szabo inside, locating 6.8 grams of meth and 9mm ammunition. Szabo reportedly told police that the handgun was at a residence in the 100 block of Holmes Street and that her boyfriend, Creppon, was also at the home. Officers responded to the residence with an administrative search warrant.
A dad of four was killed in what local police are calling a road rage shooting near a high school in Delaware County on Friday, March 25. The deadly shooting broke out at Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way around 7:55 a.m., close to Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School in Drexel Hill, Upper Darby police said. No students were outside at the time.
A 48-year-old Palmyra man was killed early Saturday morning by gunshots fired into his home, authorities announced. Timothy Thomas was in his living room on the 400 block of Cinnaminson Avenue when multiple shots were fired into his home at around 2:30 a.m., according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell. Thomas was struck in the chest and taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. He was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m.
PITTSBURG, Ks. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that left one dead and another in jail. Around 12:45 am Saturday morning the Pittsburg Police Department and Crawford County EMS responded to a shooting at 111 West Park Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found 64 year-old Harold...
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was killed when his dirt bike went off the trail Delaware and Raritan Canal off Route 1 on Monday afternoon. State Park Police spokesman Larry Hajna said first responders removed Oliver Harris, 41, of Trenton, from the canal in Lawrence Township around 3 p.m. Harris was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Health Street. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 27-year-old Bilal Byrd, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they arrested four men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 1:03 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Anchorage Street in reference to a drug investigation. Police took four subjects – 48-year-old Hendrix Anderson, 24-year-old Quamier Young, 25-year-old Elijah Ralph of New Castle, and 56-year-old Kelvin Ewell – into custody without incident. Officers recovered 1,564 grams of marijuana, 7 ounces of Promethazine, 6.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, .40-caliber ammunition and $2,607 in currency.
DOVER, Del. – A Wilmington man has been arrested by Delaware State Police in connection to a homicide that took place late last week in Dover. Troopers responded to Senator Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a shooting. It was learned that a 33-year-old Dover man was sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle parked on Senator Avenue when an unknown man reportedly got into the back seat of the car. The man and the victim got into a conversation before the man demanded the victim’s property. At some point during the incident, police say the victim was shot in the upper torso.
