NBA

Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles in return

CBS Sports
 3 hours ago

Holiday recorded 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
CBS Sports

Tyler Bey: Double-double against Stockton

Bey tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 114-99 victory over the Stockton Kings. Bey came off the bench and posted a double-double Saturday and he led his team in offensive rebounds against the Kings. He has started less than a quarter of RGV's games this season, yet he's still averaging 12 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, making the most of his limited playing time (23.3 minutes per game).
NBA
ESPN

Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Oklahoma City

Atlanta Hawks (38-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (22-53, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Oklahoma City. He's fourth in the league averaging 28.0 points per game. The Thunder are 10-27 in home games. Oklahoma City has...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
numberfire.com

Eric Paschall coming off Utah's bench Tuesday night

Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall will play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Rudy Gobert is returning to the court Tuesday after a brief absence due to a right lower leg contusion. Now that he's been cleared to play, he'll obviously start, sending Paschall back to a bench role.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dazzles with career-high 33 points

Murray closed Monday's 123-120 win over the Rockets with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes. Murray was only a few rebounds shy of a triple-double, which was an interesting shift for the guard. His double-doubles usually complete with a double-digit rebound total, as he's one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Murray's prolific totals have helped the Spurs close the gap with the Lakers for the 10th spot in the West, so expect Murray to keep it rolling with a playoff spot to aim for.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Pascal Siakam nets 40 in Raptors' OT win over Celtics

2022-03-29 06:14:41 GMT+00:00 - Pascal Siakam scored four of his season-best 40 points in overtime before fouling out and added 13 rebounds as the host Toronto Raptors defeated the undermanned Boston Celtics 115-112 on Monday. Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each added 14 points for the Raptors, who have won...
NBA
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: DeRozan's Big 4th Quarter Pushes Bulls Past Wizards

10 observations: DeRozan leads Bulls past Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls needed a win in the worst way Tuesday night, when they visited the Washington Wizards. And although it was close until the stretch run, the Bulls got just that, sprinting to victory behind a...
NBA
ESPN

Siakam leads Toronto against Minnesota after 40-point performance

Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (43-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Pascal Siakam scored 40 points in the Toronto Raptors' 115-112 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. The Raptors are 20-16 on their home court....
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Delivers double-digit dimes

Satoransky closed Tuesday's 107-94 loss to Chicago with three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes. Satoransky started for the third straight game Tuesday, handing out a season-high 10 assists. Unfortunately, he fell short in the other categories, putting a pin in what could have been a productive night. He has now played at least 26 minutes in each of the last three games and appears to have secured the starting point guard spot, at least for now. For anyone in need of assists, Satoransky could have some limited streaming value down the stretch.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers cite key area of improvement after loss vs. Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers were back on their home floor Tuesday night for a high-profile matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Between playoff seeding and the MVP rack, a lot hung in the balance of this battle between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams. Thanks to strong...
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Season could be over

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
NHL
NBC Sports

Celtics vs. Timberwolves takeaways: C's snag top seed in East

The Boston Celtics are officially the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference. With Sunday's 134-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the C's leapfrogged the Philadelphia 76ers and tied with the Miami Heat for the top seed. The Celtics do own the tiebreaker vs. the Heat and will host Miami on Wednesday night. The Sixers fell to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, 114-104.
NBA

