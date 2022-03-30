Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles in return

Satoransky closed Tuesday's 107-94 loss to Chicago with three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes. Satoransky started for the third straight game Tuesday, handing out a season-high 10 assists. Unfortunately, he fell short in the other categories, putting a pin in what could have been a productive night. He has now played at least 26 minutes in each of the last three games and appears to have secured the starting point guard spot, at least for now. For anyone in need of assists, Satoransky could have some limited streaming value down the stretch.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO