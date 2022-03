Roy J. Taggett, Jr., 87, of Bristol, beloved husband of Nadine (Jandreau) Taggett, died on Friday, (March 25, 2022) at Yale/New Haven Hospital. Roy was born in St. Francis, ME on Dec. 18, 1934 and was a son of the late Roy Taggett, Sr. and Alphena (Michaud) Taggett. He was raised in St. Francis before enlisting to serve in the United States Army being stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He then moved to Bristol where he worked for B & W Manufacturing Company retiring in 1996. He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard, and volunteering for veteran events. He was a member of the Franco-American War Veterans and a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St. Ann Church.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO