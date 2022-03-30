ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Not starting Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 hours ago

O'Hearn (groin) isn't starting Wednesday's Cactus League game against the...

www.cbssports.com

97.3 The Fan

Padres trade for Dodgers OF/1B Matt Beaty

On Monday, the Padres announced that they had traded RHP River Ryan to the Dodgers in exchange for OF/1B Matt Beaty. Beaty’s career slash line is .262/.333/.425. He’s hit 18 home runs to go along with 91 RBIs and 79 runs scored.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
MLB
Person
Ryan O'hearn
NBC Chicago

Brennen Davis, Cubs Prospects Make Good Spring Training Impressions

Cubs prospects make good impressions in spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brennen Davis extended his arms, connecting on a pitch located on the outer half of the plate Monday against the Reds. Some 400 feet later, the drive landed beyond the right-center field fence at Goodyear Ballpark...
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox Reassign Yoelqui Céspedes to Minor League Camp

Sox top prospect Céspedes to open season in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoelqui Céspedes will open the season in the minor leagues after the White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp on Tuesday. Céspedes made his organizational debut in the White Sox minor leagues...
MLB
The Spun

Chiefs, Giants Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

This past weekend, reports emerged that the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in acquiring star cornerback James Bradberry by way of trade with the New York Giants. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are still “extremely” interested in making this deal go down. “Compensation discussions have...
NFL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Has first workout

Alcantara worked out Monday for the first time since the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Cubs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Alcantara participated in drills at shortstop, which took on significance due to Nick Ahmed's on-going shoulder issues. A recent MRI revealed inflammation, and Ahmed will seek a second opinion and treatments to avoid surgery on the shoulder that's bothered him since 2020. Enter Alcantara, a former Arizona prospect that could provide organizational depth at short. "We always liked him. He's a very good baseball player. He's got a great baseball IQ. He's a great defender," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "With a little uncertainty right now at shortstop... we felt like it was nice to add a little bit of depth." Josh Rojas could become the primary shortstop while Ahmed is out, or the team could use prospect Geraldo Perdomo and leave Rojas at third base.
MLB
#Royals#Cactus League#Giants
Wichita Eagle

Foster Griffin, injured in ‘emotional’ MLB debut, motivated to make Royals roster again

The day Kansas City Royals left-hander Foster Griffin threw his first pitch as a major-league player, he experienced an emotional overload that ran the gamut from elation to despondence. Unfortunately, his elbow also experienced a painful and career-altering overload. After spending last year rehabbing and pitching the minors, Griffin has...
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Homers Tuesday

Isbel went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Mariners. Isbel got the start in center field Tuesday with Michael Taylor (hip) scratched from the lineup. The homer was Isbel's second in nine Cactus League games. He's gone 5-for-19 with four walks, seven RBI, five runs scored and a triple. When the Royals are at full health, there's no clear path for Isbel to receive regular at-bats, so he may have to settle for being a reserve outfielder to start the season if he breaks camp in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Works five innings in win

Lynch allowed one run on five hits and struck out two in five innings in Tuesday's win over the Mariners. Given the condensed spring training due to the lockout, it's a positive sign to see Lynch cover five innings in just his second starts. He limited the damage to a fourth-inning solo shot by Steven Souza. Lynch is in competition for a spot at the back end of the Royals' rotation -- Kris Bubic and Jackson Kowar are also in the mix in one of the team's more competitive position battles. Lynch struggled as a rookie last season, posting a 4-6 record, 5.69 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 55:31 K:BB across 68 innings, but the 25-year-old could be poised to take a step forward in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Managing soreness

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sanchez won't play in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets due to unspecified soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly downplayed the issue and suggested the Marlins are just taking extra caution with Sanchez, whom the skipper said is in line to...
MLB
Morning Journal

Royals slam Scott, Guardians, 19-9

Kansas City scored all of its runs in the first four innings on the way to a 19-9 rout over the Guardians on March 28. Starter Adam Scott gave up eight of the runs, including three home runs. In two spring training appearances, he’s 1-1 with a 12.00 ERA in six innings.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Spring debut on tap Saturday

Kahnle (elbow) threw his second live batting practice Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The 32-year-old won't be ready for Opening Day as he nears his return from Tommy John surgery in August of...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Spring Training Roster: Darien Núñez Optioned, Beau Burrows Re-Assigned To Minor League Camp

The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned Darien Núñez and re-assigned Beau Burrows to Minor League camp for a third round of Spring Training roster cuts. Burrows was among the several players to sign a Minor League contract with the Dodgers during the offseason. He was expected to start their Cactus League opener, but Clayton Kershaw wound up taking the mound instead.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Won't play Tuesday after all

Taylor (hip) was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. The Royals didn't announce the late change to the lineup, but Taylor's absence became apparent when Kyle Isbel was spotted in center field during the Mariners' first turn at the plate in the bottom of the first inning. It's unclear if Taylor suffered a setback with his left hip while warming up, or if the Royals simply decided to give him another day off as a matter of precaution.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Exits with hip tightness

Taylor left Monday's game against the Guardians due to hip tightness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The Royals called Taylor's exit precautionary and are considering him day-to-day. As long as the issue doesn't take a turn for the worst, he should still be good to go by Opening Day. If he does wind up forced to miss time, Kyle Isbel and Edward Olivares could see more at-bats in the outfield.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' David Dahl: Set to open season in minors

The Brewers reassigned Dahl to their minor-league camp Monday. Coming off a 2021 campaign in which he slashed .210/.247/.322 over 220 big-league plate appearances with the Rangers, Dahl was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with Milwaukee in free agency. Though he was given the chance to compete for a bench job with the big club in spring training, Dahl ultimately wasn't able to make enough of an impression to push his way on to the Opening Day roster. He's expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Nashville, where he'll look to stay healthy and show some semblance of the power/speed combination that once made him a prized prospect in the Rockies system.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Mashes pair of homers

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 19-9 win over the Guardians. Benintendi came into Monday's game with just one hit, so this was a reassuring showing from the Royals' presumed starting left fielder. The lefty hitter actually has a better slash line versus southpaws (.279/.350/.436) than right-handers (.259/.326/.420) over the last three seasons combined. Despite the slow start to spring, Benintendi is unlikely to see much of a challenge for playing time as long as he can stay healthy.
MLB

Comments / 0

