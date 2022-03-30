Pirates' Michael Chavis: Back in spring lineup

Hill allowed one hit and struck out three over three scoreless relief innings in Sunday's spring training game against Minnesota. Hill made his second Grapefruit League appearance, but pitched in bulk relief behind starter Garrett Whitlock. The roles were reversed in his previous appearance; Hill started while Whitlock threw multiple relief innings. The two are expected to pitch in the same game Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. Hill and Whitlock are vying for the final spot in the rotation, which could last as long as it takes Chris Sale (rib) to return from injury. Either way, each pitcher is expected to have a role on the staff, whether that be as a starter or high-leverage reliever.
