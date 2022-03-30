Pirates' Michael Chavis: Back in spring lineup

Pivetta allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over four-plus innings in Tuesday's spring training start against the Pirates. Pivetta took the mound for the third time and clearly didn't have his best stuff. In addition to the three free passes, the right-hander gave up two home runs. He did, however, get his pitch count up to 78, which puts him on schedule with one more Grapefruit League start before facing the Yankees in the second game of the regular season. The plan is for Pivetta to throw six innings the next time out, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.

MLB ・ 19 HOURS AGO