MLB

Pirates' Duane Underwood: Making third spring appearance

CBS Sports
 6 hours ago

Underwood (shoulder) is scheduled to make his third relief appearance of spring training in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against...

www.cbssports.com

MLive.com

Tigers cut veteran reliever as bullpen continues to take shape

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Detroit Tigers reassigned veteran reliever Jacob Barnes to minor-league camp after Monday’s game against the New York Yankees. It was the latest move on a busy day of cuts that has brought clarity to the Tigers’ bullpen. There are now six pitchers left in...
MLB
ESPN

Pirates SS prospect Oneil Cruz to start season at Triple-A

BRADENTON, Fla. --  Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz will start the season in the minors. The team optioned the towering 6-foot-7 shortstop to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. While the 23-year-old Cruz had put together a solid spring training  going 5 for 15 with two home runs in Grapefruit...
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates more interested in Vanessa Hudgens than winning games

The Pittsburgh Pirates are clearly in the middle of their rebuilding process and do not have a time frame to return to relevance. There are a couple of pieces that could make a difference and be part of the future core, but the Pirates are still far away from contending. Nonetheless, one would have imagined that they would want to see whether or not their young players can be what they need sooner rather than later.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Twins Add Veteran Chris Archer as Potential Rotation Boost

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract on Monday, a potential boost for their rotation with a two-time All-Star who's coming off an injury-ruined season. He has a $2.75 million salary, and the deal includes a $10 million...
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Makes third start

Pivetta allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over four-plus innings in Tuesday's spring training start against the Pirates. Pivetta took the mound for the third time and clearly didn't have his best stuff. In addition to the three free passes, the right-hander gave up two home runs. He did, however, get his pitch count up to 78, which puts him on schedule with one more Grapefruit League start before facing the Yankees in the second game of the regular season. The plan is for Pivetta to throw six innings the next time out, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Back in action Tuesday

Nimmo (thumb) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. Nimmo's sore thumb proved to be only a minor concern, as he missed just two days as a result of the injury. Though he's getting the nod in center field Tuesday, he could see most of his action at one of the two corner-outfield spots in 2022 after the Mets picked up Starling Marte in free agency this offseason.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Day-to-day with sprained ankle

The Pirates announced Tuesday that Hayes is day-to-day after sustaining a minor right ankle sprain in a workout over the weekend, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. According to the update provided by the team, Hayes will continue with all baseball activities except baserunning in the short term and will be withheld from game action for a "brief period." With Opening Day a week and a half away, the timing of Hayes' injury is less than ideal, but so long as he isn't shut down from activity entirely and is cleared to begin running by early next week, he should be on track to avoid a trip to the injured list. While missing considerable time due to a wrist injury in his second MLB season in 2021, Hayes finished with a .257 average to go with six home runs and nine stolen bases across 396 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Mashes pair of homers

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 19-9 win over the Guardians. Benintendi came into Monday's game with just one hit, so this was a reassuring showing from the Royals' presumed starting left fielder. The lefty hitter actually has a better slash line versus southpaws (.279/.350/.436) than right-handers (.259/.326/.420) over the last three seasons combined. Despite the slow start to spring, Benintendi is unlikely to see much of a challenge for playing time as long as he can stay healthy.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Magneuris Sierra: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Sierra was reassigned to minor-league spring training Wednesday. Sierra served as a non-roster invitee for the Angels this year after appearing in 123 games for Miami in 2021, but he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. He went 3-for-16 with a double, a run, a walk and six strikeouts across 10 Cactus League games this spring.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Making Cactus League debut

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Designated for assignment

VanMeter was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Sunday. VanMeter was slated to serve as a utility man in 2022, but he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Diamondbacks acquired Sergio Alcantara from the Cubs on Sunday. VanMeter made 112 appearances for Arizona last year and hit .212 with six home runs, 36 RBI, 26 runs and three stolen bases.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Enjoying big spring

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Monday. Alfaro got the scoring started for San Diego in the sixth inning with a solo shot to left field. He then gave the team its first lead with a bases-clearing double in the following frame. Alfaro is tied with Boston's Ryan Fitzgerald atop the spring home run leaderboard with four long balls, and he leads all players with 10 RBI while slashing .400/.438/1.267. He is expected to compete with Austin Nola and Victor Caratini for time behind the plate for San Diego this season, so his strong spring could help him stand out among the trio.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Knocked around again

Otto allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Monday's spring training start against the Mariners. Otto made his second Cactus League start, and it was slightly better than the first but not good enough to stake a claim to a spot in the rotation. The 26-year-old right-hander has given up six runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks over 4.1 spring innings. Texas manager Chris Woodward said earlier this spring that Otto might benefit from more time in Triple-A, and the results seem to confirm that notion.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Roughed up in first spring outing

Clevinger pitched 1.2 innings in a Cactus League contest versus the Giants on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. This was Clevinger's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November of 2020, and it couldn't have gone much worse. The right-hander made it through the first inning despite giving up two hits and a run, but he allowed three of the five batters he faced in the second to reach base, including two via walk. All three of those baserunners came around to score after he was replaced by a reliever, yet Clevinger -- under the unique rules of spring training -- was brought back out to start the third. That's when things really fell apart, as Clevinger yielded a pair of two-run homers and didn't record any outs. If there's any good news, it's that he came out of the contest without suffering any physical setbacks, and he appeared to be in good spirits after the rough outing. "I don't know if I've ever had a good spring training anyway. So I think if anything this plays into my strong suit, if we're looking for silver linings," Clevinger mused, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 31-year-old should open the season in the Padres' rotation, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he isn't ready for a full workload right away.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Opening season at Triple-A

Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Fernandez is still just 25 years old, but he's yet to show much at the big-league level over parts of three seasons. In 35.1 innings of relief, he's struggled to a 6.62 ERA, striking out 19.8 percent of opposing batters while walking 13.8 percent.
MLB
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Season could be over

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
NHL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Genard Avery: Expected to sign with Pittsburgh

Avery is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Avery appeared in 16 games for the Eagles last season, totaling 43 tackles and one sack. The 2018 fifth-round pick figures to compete for a depth role amongst Pittsburgh's linebacker corps.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rays' Aaron Slegers: Cut from big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Slegers to minor-league camp Monday. Slegers was one of 11 players optioned or reassigned Monday as the Rays pare down their big-league camp group ahead of Opening Day. Before inking a two-year, minor-league deal with Tampa Bay last August, the 29-year-old made 29 relief appearances for the Angels in 2021. Over 31 innings at the big-league level, he posted a 6.97 ERA and 1.87 WHIP.
MLB

