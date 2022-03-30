Royals' Michael Taylor: Starting Wednesday

Lynch allowed one run on five hits and struck out two in five innings in Tuesday's win over the Mariners. Given the condensed spring training due to the lockout, it's a positive sign to see Lynch cover five innings in just his second starts. He limited the damage to a fourth-inning solo shot by Steven Souza. Lynch is in competition for a spot at the back end of the Royals' rotation -- Kris Bubic and Jackson Kowar are also in the mix in one of the team's more competitive position battles. Lynch struggled as a rookie last season, posting a 4-6 record, 5.69 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 55:31 K:BB across 68 innings, but the 25-year-old could be poised to take a step forward in 2022.

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO