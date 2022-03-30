ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Royals' Michael Taylor: Starting Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 hours ago

Taylor (hip) is starting Wednesday's Cactus League game against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Spring Training Roster: Darien Núñez Optioned, Beau Burrows Re-Assigned To Minor League Camp

The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned Darien Núñez and re-assigned Beau Burrows to Minor League camp for a third round of Spring Training roster cuts. Burrows was among the several players to sign a Minor League contract with the Dodgers during the offseason. He was expected to start their Cactus League opener, but Clayton Kershaw wound up taking the mound instead.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Seattle#Cactus League#Center Field#Giants
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Homers Tuesday

Isbel went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Mariners. Isbel got the start in center field Tuesday with Michael Taylor (hip) scratched from the lineup. The homer was Isbel's second in nine Cactus League games. He's gone 5-for-19 with four walks, seven RBI, five runs scored and a triple. When the Royals are at full health, there's no clear path for Isbel to receive regular at-bats, so he may have to settle for being a reserve outfielder to start the season if he breaks camp in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Works five innings in win

Lynch allowed one run on five hits and struck out two in five innings in Tuesday's win over the Mariners. Given the condensed spring training due to the lockout, it's a positive sign to see Lynch cover five innings in just his second starts. He limited the damage to a fourth-inning solo shot by Steven Souza. Lynch is in competition for a spot at the back end of the Royals' rotation -- Kris Bubic and Jackson Kowar are also in the mix in one of the team's more competitive position battles. Lynch struggled as a rookie last season, posting a 4-6 record, 5.69 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 55:31 K:BB across 68 innings, but the 25-year-old could be poised to take a step forward in 2022.
MLB
Morning Journal

Royals slam Scott, Guardians, 19-9

Kansas City scored all of its runs in the first four innings on the way to a 19-9 rout over the Guardians on March 28. Starter Adam Scott gave up eight of the runs, including three home runs. In two spring training appearances, he’s 1-1 with a 12.00 ERA in six innings.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Set for starting role at third base

Flores is expected to be the Giants' starting third baseman after Evan Longoria (finger) was ruled out for Opening Day, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is a natural third baseman and the next in line at the hot corner. The 30-year-old played all around the infield last season as a versatile defender. He hit a decent .262/.335/.447 with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and 57 runs scored in 139 contests in 2021. It's unclear how long Flores could hold onto an everyday role given the murky timeline of Longoria's recovery.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Picks up groin issue

O'Hearn left Tuesday's Cactus League game with a left groin injury and is considered day-to-day. O'Hearn's removal from the contest was labeled a precaution, so it doesn't appear to be a serious injury. Still, any injury this close to Opening Day is noteworthy, and he'll have just over a week to get back on the field before the start of the regular season April 7.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: Optioned to minors

McKay was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay underwent thoracic outlet surgery in November, though he reported to camp fully healthy. He didn't enter a game with the big-league club in spring training, and he will likely need a significant ramp up period after tallying only 12.2 innings and 25 plate appearances in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Mashes pair of homers

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 19-9 win over the Guardians. Benintendi came into Monday's game with just one hit, so this was a reassuring showing from the Royals' presumed starting left fielder. The lefty hitter actually has a better slash line versus southpaws (.279/.350/.436) than right-handers (.259/.326/.420) over the last three seasons combined. Despite the slow start to spring, Benintendi is unlikely to see much of a challenge for playing time as long as he can stay healthy.
MLB
CBS Sports

Steelers' Genard Avery: Expected to sign with Pittsburgh

Avery is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Avery appeared in 16 games for the Eagles last season, totaling 43 tackles and one sack. The 2018 fifth-round pick figures to compete for a depth role amongst Pittsburgh's linebacker corps.
NFL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy