Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Serving as DH

Manager David Bell said Wednesday that Gutierrez's will start the Reds' third game of the season April 9 in Atlanta, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Coming into the spring, Gutierrez was expected to battle prospects Reiver Sanmartin, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo in the Opening Day rotation, but the Reds will have room for all four pitchers with Luis Castillo (shoulder) and Mike Minor (shoulder) both set to begin the season on the injured list. Though he wasn't a heralded prospect entering the 2021 campaign, Gutierrez fared well following an early-season call-up from Triple-A Louisville and ended up sticking in the rotation for much of the year. Gutierrez wasn't especially interesting from a fantasy standpoint, however, as he finished with a 4.74 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 8.5 K-BB% in 114 innings with the Reds. His low strikeout rate (17.7 percent) makes him a lower-upside fantasy target than all of Sanmartin, Greene and Lodolo, even though he may have greater job security than all of the prospects.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO