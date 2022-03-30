ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Serving as DH

CBS Sports
 7 hours ago

Swaggerty (shoulder) will bat ninth as the Pirates' designated hitter in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Justice...

www.cbssports.com

97.3 The Fan

Padres trade for Dodgers OF/1B Matt Beaty

On Monday, the Padres announced that they had traded RHP River Ryan to the Dodgers in exchange for OF/1B Matt Beaty. Beaty’s career slash line is .262/.333/.425. He’s hit 18 home runs to go along with 91 RBIs and 79 runs scored.
MLB
KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
MLB
NESN

Pirates Option Top Prospect O'Neil Cruz to Triple-A

When the MLB’s regular season gets underway, Pittsburgh Pirates fans will have to wait to watch one of the club’s top prospects. According to the Pirates’ official Twitter, the team has optioned shortstop Oneil Cruz to triple-A Indianapolis. The move is a disappointing one, as Cruz has...
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates more interested in Vanessa Hudgens than winning games

The Pittsburgh Pirates are clearly in the middle of their rebuilding process and do not have a time frame to return to relevance. There are a couple of pieces that could make a difference and be part of the future core, but the Pirates are still far away from contending. Nonetheless, one would have imagined that they would want to see whether or not their young players can be what they need sooner rather than later.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Duane Underwood: Making third spring appearance

Underwood (shoulder) is scheduled to make his third relief appearance of spring training in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Underwood reported to Pirates camp at full health after a bout with right shoulder inflammation sidelined him for the final month of the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Again splitting closer's duties

The Pirates plan to split closing duties between Bednar and Chris Stratton to open the season, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. Bednar and Stratton split the job last year after the departure of Richard Rodriguez, and it's not a major surprise the pair will continue to do so to begin 2022. Bednar had a lighter share of the role with three saves but pitched better with a 2.23 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 77:19 K:BB across 60.2 innings. Meanwhile, Stratton picked up eight saves and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 86:33 K:BB.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Optioned to Triple-A

Rivero was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. Rivero went 1-for-4 with a strikeout across five Cactus League appearances this spring, and he was unable to earn a major-league roster spot as a backup catcher. Cam Gallagher is in line to serve as the primary backup behind Salvador Perez to begin the regular season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Starting team's third game

Manager David Bell said Wednesday that Gutierrez's will start the Reds' third game of the season April 9 in Atlanta, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Coming into the spring, Gutierrez was expected to battle prospects Reiver Sanmartin, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo in the Opening Day rotation, but the Reds will have room for all four pitchers with Luis Castillo (shoulder) and Mike Minor (shoulder) both set to begin the season on the injured list. Though he wasn't a heralded prospect entering the 2021 campaign, Gutierrez fared well following an early-season call-up from Triple-A Louisville and ended up sticking in the rotation for much of the year. Gutierrez wasn't especially interesting from a fantasy standpoint, however, as he finished with a 4.74 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 8.5 K-BB% in 114 innings with the Reds. His low strikeout rate (17.7 percent) makes him a lower-upside fantasy target than all of Sanmartin, Greene and Lodolo, even though he may have greater job security than all of the prospects.
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Spring debut on tap Saturday

Kahnle (elbow) threw his second live batting practice Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The 32-year-old won't be ready for Opening Day as he nears his return from Tommy John surgery in August of...
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yacksel Rios: Goes to minor-league camp

The White Sox reassigned Rios to minor-league camp Tuesday. Rios spent time in three organizations during the 2021 season and saw big-league action with the Mariners and Red Sox, covering 27.1 innings over 23 MLB appearances and generating a 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the White Sox over the winter and will now have to bide his time at Triple-A Charlotte with the hope that an opportunity in the big-league bullpen opens up at some point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Back in action Tuesday

Nimmo (thumb) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. Nimmo's sore thumb proved to be only a minor concern, as he missed just two days as a result of the injury. Though he's getting the nod in center field Tuesday, he could see most of his action at one of the two corner-outfield spots in 2022 after the Mets picked up Starling Marte in free agency this offseason.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Spring training report: Rays at Orioles, 1:05

The Rays head north to Sarasota Wednesday for an afternoon exhibition against the Orioles, the same team they will face when the season opens for real next Friday. Lefty Josh Fleming, expected to have a versatile multi-inning role, will be on the mound to start at Ed Smith Stadium, with first pitch 1:05 p.m. Relievers scheduled for action include Jeffrey Springs, Colin Poche, Jalen Beeks and Andrew Kittredge, plus relative newcomer Luke Bard, who signed a minor-league deal.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Makes third start

Pivetta allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over four-plus innings in Tuesday's spring training start against the Pirates. Pivetta took the mound for the third time and clearly didn't have his best stuff. In addition to the three free passes, the right-hander gave up two home runs. He did, however, get his pitch count up to 78, which puts him on schedule with one more Grapefruit League start before facing the Yankees in the second game of the regular season. The plan is for Pivetta to throw six innings the next time out, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB

