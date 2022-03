Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Gonsolin is leading the competition to serve as the Dodgers' fifth starter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Gonsolin served mainly as a starter last year and recorded a 3.23 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 55.2 innings across 15 appearances (13 starts). He's been competing with Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson for a starting role in camp, but Gonsolin is the leading candidate for the fifth spot in the rotation. Roberts said Heaney will likely make at least one turn through the rotation early in the year since Trevor Bauer (not injury related) is on administrative leave, but Gonsolin appears to be in line for a more permanent starting role.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO